YUP, He Went ... THERE! John Kennedy Just Proverbially NEUTERED Chuck Schumer and We're Here FOR IT (Vid)

Senator John Kennedy just nuke-i-fied a Democrat. Must be a day that ends in Y.

With rumors floating around about Chuck Schumer retiring in 2028 (he has been in office since God was a boy), the dig about AOC makes this even more painful considering many people think that no matter what, she will primary him and beat him Better to retire on his own terms, you know?

And while we've covered Kennedy in the past for being snarky and yet endearing (for of like Foghorn Leghorn), that he went THERE with Schumer this time says a lot.

And ain't none of it any good about Chuckles.

Watch this:

“I THINK HIS TESTICLES ARE ON BACK ORDER FROM CHINA” @SenJohnKennedy slams Sen. Chuck Schumer — accusing him of being too afraid to stand up to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. pic.twitter.com/2YcTSBAFPP — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow) November 13, 2025

Testicles on backorder from China.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

There's a TEMU joke to be made here but we can't quite put our finger on it.

Hadn't seen that one yet. Heh.

This is truly the stuff of nightmares.

"back order from China..." meaning they're cheaply made and will malfunction within a few minutes. — Tim Carlson (@timothyjnoslrac) November 14, 2025

MEEP.

Oh, man.

Classic Kennedy — EverydayAmerican (@EverydayAm30908) November 14, 2025

The man is a national treasure.

Chuck Schumer, not so much.

