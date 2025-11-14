VIP
Republicans Against Trump and Occupy Democrats Deferring to Epstein on Character Is Someth...
'Classy': Miranda Devine Points to Hunter Biden's Personal Attack As Proof Her Reporting...
Hakeem Jeffries Trips Over Deleted DNC BS While Saying Dems Are Exposing 'the...
Scott Jennings DECIMATES CNN Panelist Who Claims It Must Suck for Him to...
VIP
Eric Swalwell Wants a Trial ASAP to Prove His Innocence (If This Comment...
*SNORT* Nancy Mace Triggers TF Out of Eric Swalwell in Back and Forth...
Democrats Try Saving Face By QUIETLY Deleting Epstein/Trump Claim But EVERYBODY on X...
Cory Booker Gets Introduced to Cory Booker After Blaming Trump for the Needlessly...
And It Gets WORSE: A Dig Into Eric Swalwell Mortgage Fraud Deets Shows...
Vince Foster You Say? Dem-Released Epstein Files Just Dropped a 'Naughty' BOMBSHELL on...
WOMP WOMP WOMP: Epstein Adviser Michael Wolff Spills Some Inconvenient-to-Democrats BEANS...
Call Off the Investigation! Adam Schiff (Yes, THAT One) Says Criminal Probe of...
Maine Dem Platner Misses Financial Disclosure Deadline Amid Nepo Baby Scrutiny and Past...
DeSantis Schools Polis on Pot: FL Rejects Corporate Weed Push as CO's $3B...

YUP, He Went ... THERE! John Kennedy Just Proverbially NEUTERED Chuck Schumer and We're Here FOR IT (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on November 14, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Senator John Kennedy just nuke-i-fied a Democrat. Must be a day that ends in Y. 

With rumors floating around about Chuck Schumer retiring in 2028 (he has been in office since God was a boy), the dig about AOC makes this even more painful considering many people think that no matter what, she will primary him and beat him Better to retire on his own terms, you know?

Advertisement

And while we've covered Kennedy in the past for being snarky and yet endearing (for of like Foghorn Leghorn), that he went THERE with Schumer this time says a lot.

And ain't none of it any good about Chuckles.

Watch this:

Testicles on backorder from China.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

There's a TEMU joke to be made here but we can't quite put our finger on it. 

Hadn't seen that one yet. Heh.

This is truly the stuff of nightmares.

MEEP.

Oh, man.

The man is a national treasure.

Chuck Schumer, not so much.

Recommended

Scott Jennings DECIMATES CNN Panelist Who Claims It Must Suck for Him to Have Trump As President (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

Scott Jennings DECIMATES CNN Panelist Who Claims It Must Suck for Him to Have Trump As President (Watch)

AOC Claims Trump Supporters Secretly Tell Her They REALLY Want to be Socialists and HOOBOY (Watch)

'DISGUSTING': Dan Bongino Goes Scorched Earth on Thomas Massie in BRUTAL Post About J6 Pipe Bomber

BAWK! Tommy Vietor Scurries AWAY From Comfortably Smug After Spending His Morning Trying to Pick a Fight

Is He Gonna Cry (Again)? Tim Burchett Just SHUT Adam Kinzinger Down for Calling Him a Liar and DAMN Son

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings DECIMATES CNN Panelist Who Claims It Must Suck for Him to Have Trump As President (Watch)
Sam J.
'Classy': Miranda Devine Points to Hunter Biden's Personal Attack As Proof Her Reporting Has Been Spot On
Doug P.
Vince Foster You Say? Dem-Released Epstein Files Just Dropped a 'Naughty' BOMBSHELL on Hillary Clinton
Sam J.
*SNORT* Nancy Mace Triggers TF Out of Eric Swalwell in Back and Forth About Fang Fang and Mortgage Fraud
Sam J.
And It Gets WORSE: A Dig Into Eric Swalwell Mortgage Fraud Deets Shows He May Be INELIGIBLE for Congress
Sam J.
WOMP WOMP WOMP: Epstein Adviser Michael Wolff Spills Some Inconvenient-to-Democrats BEANS About Trump
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings DECIMATES CNN Panelist Who Claims It Must Suck for Him to Have Trump As President (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement