LOOK on Eric Swalwell's Face in Viral Video Where He Asks Kash Patel About Investigating Him is PRICELESS

Someone should probably inform Eric Swalwell that innocent people don't have to ask the future FBI director not to investigate them. It's just not a good look, you know? Nothing says you have something to hide like asking someone else not ot invesgiate you.

That he was already sweating things during this interview with Patel is so very telling.

Watch:

SWALWELL IS SO SCREWED



Mortgage fraud is just the beginning



He knows he is going down as part of the Grand Conspiracy case



He tried to ambush the FBI director with a demand not to be investigated



"My question is, will you recuse yourself, yes or no, from investigating or… pic.twitter.com/PX9KMFgltF — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) November 15, 2025

Post continues:

... or making decisions about the 60 individuals, including myself, that you identified as government gangsters?" Dir Patel: "NO."

You know, innocent people typically don't ask questions like this one. Just putting that out there.

Our favorite part of this video is Patel telling him, 'NO.' Well, that, and how obviously nervous Swalwell appears in the back-and-forth.

LFG 💥 pic.twitter.com/kJMccnF4IA — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) November 15, 2025

*cough cough*

He’s a punk — reggiedunlop (@reggied38537101) November 15, 2025

Did Swalwell vote in CA ?



If he does not have a residence in CA and voted in CA, would that type of election fraud be a felony? — Joe Sadowy (@JoeSadTexas) November 15, 2025

Oh yeah. There are rumblings that Swawell may be ineligible for his seat in Congress, as he does not appear to be a resident of California.

We suppose we shall see.

In the meantime, we'd suggest investing in any popcorn-making company, because this is gonna be a hoot.

