LOOK on Eric Swalwell's Face in Viral Video Where He Asks Kash Patel About Investigating Him is PRICELESS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on November 16, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Someone should probably inform Eric Swalwell that innocent people don't have to ask the future FBI director not to investigate them. It's just not a good look, you know? Nothing says you have something to hide like asking someone else not ot invesgiate you.

Advertisement

That he was already sweating things during this interview with Patel is so very telling.

Watch:

Post continues:

... or making decisions about the 60 individuals, including myself, that you identified as government gangsters?"  

Dir Patel: "NO."

You know, innocent people typically don't ask questions like this one. Just putting that out there.

Our favorite part of this video is Patel telling him, 'NO.' Well, that, and how obviously nervous Swalwell appears in the back-and-forth.

*cough cough*

Oh yeah. There are rumblings that Swawell may be ineligible for his seat in Congress, as he does not appear to be a resident of California. 

We suppose we shall see.

In the meantime, we'd suggest investing in any popcorn-making company, because this is gonna be a hoot.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies.

