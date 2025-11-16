Scott Jennings So INFURIATES Miles Taylor That He Goes FULL Rage-Donkey, Admits Something CRAZY (Watch)

We know. We write about Scott Jennings a lot, but you guys, he's just so much fun to cover. Other than Trump himself (and Vance), no one seems to infuriate our pals on the Left as much as Jennings. Maybe it's how calm he keeps, maybe it's the eye-rolls, maybe it's the smirks but there is just something about him that causes the unhinged Left to get even MORE unhinged.

Take, for example, his back-and-forth with Miles Taylor, who seems to take it in a furious, even personal direction.

Watch:

SCOTT JENNINGS: "My friends would have been shocked at you trying to subvert the elected president of the US, which you did."



Miles Taylor: "I proudly did."



Jennings: "Yeah, some mid-level staffer, substituting his judgment for the elected president…"pic.twitter.com/IU1cd6O7Bx — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) November 15, 2025

Miles Taylor looks just like you'd expect him to look, you know? Floofy, over-styled hair, edgy dark rimmed glasses, he probably shapes his facial hair ...

And he's proud that he worked to subvert the president who was elected by the American people, which means he subverted us as well.

What a trash human being.

In a town full of over-inflated resumes and misplaced self importance, Miles Taylor stands heads above the rest. https://t.co/E8wXzd4TRI — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 16, 2025

That must be why he has such poofy hair.

Miles Taylor talks with his butt cheeks clenched. https://t.co/JG7AaFYYUH — Michael Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) November 16, 2025

Looks a lot like that, yes.

They are always angry. So wrapped up in their blind hatred they can't think critically. — Armed Viking (@BobbyMacslittle) November 16, 2025

Is that an on air confession? Cause it seems like an on air confession. — Jim (@Ringo1256) November 16, 2025

Ahem.

Burn 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KOKGthQTcP — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) November 15, 2025

Isn’t that treason? — 385 Career Home Runs (@HOFDewey) November 15, 2025

We're certainly not experts but ... meep.

