LOOK on Eric Swalwell's Face in Viral Video Where He Asks Kash Patel...
Jamie Raskin in SERIOUS Cover His Butt Mode After (Illegally?) Obtaining Ghislaine Maxwell...
VIP
Billionaire Who Apologized for Epstein Meeting (and Donated BIGLY to Spanberger) Doth Prot...
WOW: Scott Jennings Gets High-Ranking Democrat Consultant to Admit WHOPPER of a Trump...
'Because It Fit the NARRATIVE': Kash Patel Drops COVID BOMBSHELL During Glenn Beck...
You Got Community-Noted TF Out! Iran Military Account's VILE Dig at Trump Blows...
James Carville's Radical Advice for Fellow Dems: Pack SCOTUS, Ditch the Mamdani Wing
Dem to Scott Jennings: Blasting Drug Boats Must End Since Bananas, Kids, and...
VIP
Canadian Asks Why Truck Drivers Are Fired for Not Speaking English, Like Our...
VICE: Forget 'Heterofatalism,' ‘Mankeeping’ Is What’s Keeping Women From Dating
Jennifer Welch: Trump Participated in Pedophilia Ring, Accuses Mike Johnson of 'Christian...
Atlantic Scribbler Conor Friedersdorf Forgets Obama Was Basically Jesus 2.0, Rails Against...
UN Official for Violence Against Women Claims No Palestinian Applauded Sexual Assault
PBS: Military Personnel Seeking Legal Counsel About the Missions Trump Has Assigned Them

Scott Jennings So INFURIATES Miles Taylor That He Goes FULL Rage-Donkey, Admits Something CRAZY (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on November 16, 2025

We know. We write about Scott Jennings a lot, but you guys, he's just so much fun to cover. Other than Trump himself (and Vance), no one seems to infuriate our pals on the Left as much as Jennings. Maybe it's how calm he keeps, maybe it's the eye-rolls, maybe it's the smirks but there is just something about him that causes the unhinged Left to get even MORE unhinged.

Advertisement

Take, for example, his back-and-forth with Miles Taylor, who seems to take it in a furious, even personal direction.

Watch:

Miles Taylor looks just like you'd expect him to look, you know? Floofy, over-styled hair, edgy dark rimmed glasses, he probably shapes his facial hair ... 

And he's proud that he worked to subvert the president who was elected by the American people, which means he subverted us as well.

What a trash human being.

That must be why he has such poofy hair.

Looks a lot like that, yes.

Recommended

Jamie Raskin in SERIOUS Cover His Butt Mode After (Illegally?) Obtaining Ghislaine Maxwell Emails (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ahem.

We're certainly not experts but ... meep.

============================================================

Related:

So SCREWED! Inconvenient Video of Eric Swalwell SWEATIN' It Long Before Mortgage Fraud Charges Resurfaces

Jamie Raskin in SERIOUS Cover His Butt Mode After (Illegally?) Obtaining Ghislaine Maxwell Emails (Watch)

Billionaire Who Apologized for Epstein Meeting (and Donated BIGLY to Spanberger) Doth Protest Too Much

WOW: Scott Jennings Gets High-Ranking Democrat Consultant to Admit WHOPPER of a Trump Lawfare Lie (Watch)

'Because It Fit the NARRATIVE': Kash Patel Drops COVID BOMBSHELL During Glenn Beck Interview (Watch)

You Got Community-Noted TF Out! Iran Military Account's VILE Dig at Trump Blows Up in Their Face and LOL

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jamie Raskin in SERIOUS Cover His Butt Mode After (Illegally?) Obtaining Ghislaine Maxwell Emails (Watch)
Sam J.
LOOK on Eric Swalwell's Face in Viral Video Where He Asks Kash Patel About Investigating Him is PRICELESS
Sam J.
WOW: Scott Jennings Gets High-Ranking Democrat Consultant to Admit WHOPPER of a Trump Lawfare Lie (Watch)
Sam J.
'Because It Fit the NARRATIVE': Kash Patel Drops COVID BOMBSHELL During Glenn Beck Interview (Watch)
Sam J.
You Got Community-Noted TF Out! Iran Military Account's VILE Dig at Trump Blows Up in Their Face and LOL
Sam J.
Dem to Scott Jennings: Blasting Drug Boats Must End Since Bananas, Kids, and Girlfriends Could Be Onboard
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jamie Raskin in SERIOUS Cover His Butt Mode After (Illegally?) Obtaining Ghislaine Maxwell Emails (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement