Just WOW: Democrat Stacey Plaskett's Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Was Even DARKER Than We Thought

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on November 17, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

It's bad enough that Democrat Rep. Stacey Plaskett was working directly with a predator to try to hurt Trump, but knowing the extra steps she took to all but protect Epstein is really disgusting and on so many levels.

Check out this recap; there's more to this than just texts back and forth:

Post continues:

... to “press harder.”

Then, when his victims tried to depose her during civil litigation, she tried to have them sanctioned while blocking all discovery. 

How is this not the number one story in America right now?

Because the mainstream media is and has always been the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.

And that's INSANE. She took money from him, tens of thousands of dollars AFTER HE WAS CONVICTED, and then during the civil litigation, she tried to have his victims sanctioned. Doesn't get much more evil than that.

Erick Erickson summed it all up quite succinctly:

Read that again - Epstein kept a Virgin Islands DEMOCRAT in his pocket to help protect him.

Because of course he did.

In case you were wondering just how stupid and emotionally-driven modern Democrats are, they thought this would all be a big gotcha on the guy who turned the monster in.

Ouch.

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

