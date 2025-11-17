Oversight Committee Drops Epstein- Hoax Thread FULL of Receipts Democrats Do NOT Want...
Mary Katharine Ham Zings Andrew Tate for Calling All Women Scum (He Doesn't Want a Single One!) and ROFL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on November 17, 2025
From gif

Full disclosure: this editor typically ignores Andrew Tate mainly because he's pretty much just a troll account looking for engagement by being as horrible and/or mean as possible. Hey, to each their own, social media can be an ugly place, but the schtick is a little tedious.

Boring, even.

Sort of like Eric Swalwell. Sure, there's big news about him and mortgage fraud and accusations about his even being a co-conspirator to remove Trump, BUT every time we write about him, people sort of yawn.

So, unless Swalwell farts on national television again (or gets arrested), we probably won't cover him as much. And that's how we see Tate.

Unless he says something worthwhile or interesting, we likely won't cover him. Now, if someone like Mary Katharine Ham zings him on one of his more putrid and uninteresting posts, well then, you know we have to cover it.

Case in point.

Ahem.

*cough cough even*

It's pretty perfect, right? We can see what she did here. We only hope Tate gets it, too.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Women seriously dodged a bullet this time.

We didn't say it. We laughed. We included the posts. But in the end, we did not say it. 

Not exactly.

============================================================

