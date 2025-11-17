Immigration Attorney's Sob Story Thread About Ukrainian Hubby/Dad Being Deported Gloriously FACT-NUKED

Why does this story remind us of that 'Maryland Dad' that Democrats are still trying to pretend wasn't a wife-beating human trafficker? Oh, probably because they're using the same tactics here with this Ukrainian illegal that they did with that other guy.

HE'S A HUSBAND AND A DAD!!! HE'S BEEN HERE SINCE HE WAS FIVE!

Meet Roman Surovtsev:

My posts about this are being throttled, but I'll try 1 more time:



This is Roman Surovtsev. Has lived here since age 5. Tomorrow he'll be taken from his US citizen wife & 2 young daughters & deported to Ukraine, where he'll be conscripted into the army.



Pls share! CNN article👇 pic.twitter.com/b8SWNieJvV — Eric Lee (@EricLeeAtty) November 17, 2025

Oh, we're happy to share, Eric. But not for the reasons you want.

So sad.

Getting rid of the charge doesn't get rid of the fact he did it.

Gosh, he's scared to go back.

Roman and his wife Samantha pic.twitter.com/zOBzztSG42 — Eric Lee (@EricLeeAtty) November 17, 2025

See? HE'S JUST A HUSBAND ...

Roman and his daughters pic.twitter.com/Othajjv8Jv — Eric Lee (@EricLeeAtty) November 17, 2025

AND A DAD.

Except, of course, he's the reality:

CC: @CommunityNotes



-assault with a deadly weapon

-multiple counts of burglary

-multiple counts of carjacking

-carjacking with a firearm

-trespassing onto private property, -multiple counts of taking a vehicle without owner consent

-possession of a hypodermic needle/syringe… — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 17, 2025

No wonder he left all of that out.

Ahem.

I noticed you left out the fact he’s a criminal — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 17, 2025

Cute family pictures do not make up for (checks notes) multiple counts of assault, burglary, carjacking, trespassing, auto theft, etc, — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) November 17, 2025

Nope.

You people always make such compelling, heart wrenching posts. And the truth emerges... pic.twitter.com/SqFNBU1WPC — Adyana (@adyanalistens) November 17, 2025

Pay no attention to the reality of the person in our country illegally, and look at his family pictures.

Yeah, no.

