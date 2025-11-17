And Yet ANOTHER Damning Fact Just Came Out About Nancy Pelosi's SHAM of...
VIP
Immigration Attorney's Sob Story Thread About Ukrainian Hubby/Dad Being Deported Gloriously FACT-NUKED

November 17, 2025
Why does this story remind us of that 'Maryland Dad' that Democrats are still trying to pretend wasn't a wife-beating human trafficker? Oh, probably because they're using the same tactics here with this Ukrainian illegal that they did with that other guy.

HE'S A HUSBAND AND A DAD!!! HE'S BEEN HERE SINCE HE WAS FIVE! 

Meet Roman Surovtsev:

Oh, we're happy to share, Eric. But not for the reasons you want.

So sad.

Getting rid of the charge doesn't get rid of the fact he did it.

Gosh, he's scared to go back.

See? HE'S JUST A HUSBAND ...

AND A DAD.

Except, of course, he's the reality:

No wonder he left all of that out.

Ahem.

Nope.

Pay no attention to the reality of the person in our country illegally, and look at his family pictures.

Yeah, no.

============================================================

