And Yet ANOTHER Damning Fact Just Came Out About Nancy Pelosi's SHAM of a January 6 Committee

We remember hearing that the January 6th Committee had brought in an ABC producer to make their televised meetings more dramatic and 'enjoyable' to watch. Knowing Nancy Pelosi, she was more than happy to spare no expense to make sure her hand-selected 'bipartisan' group looked official and as if they were literally protecting democracy.

Advertisement

And of course, since she had the taxpayers paying for everything, what did she care?

Welp, the costs associated with Pelosi's 'Anti-Trump daytime drama' turned out to be even more than we realized.

As if they couldn't piss us off anymore about this pointless and biased Kangaroo Court.

Jan. 6 panel cost twice previous estimates, hiring TV producers to dramatize attack https://t.co/I4UBqgviPN — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 17, 2025

From Just the News:

The U.S. House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol cost almost twice as much as previously reported, including spending taxpayer funds for TV news producers and documentary filmmakers to create videos dramatizing its case against President Donald Trump, an investigation by The Center Square found.



The Washington Post reported that the panel had a projected budget of $9.3 million in September 2022. According to a review of U.S. House disbursements, the select committee spent $17.4 million.U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, a Texas Republican who is on a new committee appointed by House Speaker Mike Johnson to investigate security failures on Jan. 6, said the original committee didn't spend taxpayer money properly after The Center Square told him about the final costs of the panel's investigation.



"They wasted it, wasted it," he said, walking into his House office on Wednesday before referring to two former GOP members of the panel. "That was a sham committee. (Liz) Cheney. (Adam) Kinzinger. It was a joke."

Nearly $20 million.

That's insane for a committee supposedly trying to ensure justice was served.

Wonder if we can make the committee members pay us back?

Hiring TV producers was a waste of money because they were dramatizing it for free. — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) November 17, 2025

This was all done so they could convince Americans that Trump was the villain. That's it.

Oh, and to destroy the lives of Americans who dared stand up to their government, but that's another story.

The Jan 6th “one-sided, Hollywood to DC circle jerk” Committee hired James Goldston, the former president of ABC News, to PRODUCE the hearings as if they were a docudrama/mini-series.😵‍💫👇 pic.twitter.com/62ttlAFbx4 — Hey Boo Boo🗣🇺🇸 (@HeyBooBoo16) November 17, 2025

Because that is EXACTLY what they were.

============================================================

Related:

Immigration Attorney's Sob Story Thread About Ukrainian Hubby/Dad Being Deported Gloriously FACT-NUKED

Charlamagne tha God Tells Democrats to Get Off Their Moral High Horse and We Are SO HERE FOR IT (Watch)

Oversight Committee Drops Epstein- Hoax Thread FULL of Receipts Democrats Do NOT Want You to See and DAMN

Advertisement

Mary Katharine Ham Zings Andrew Tate for Calling All Women Scum (He Doesn't Want a Single One!) and ROFL

Just WOW: Democrat Stacey Plaskett's Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Was Even DARKER Than We Thought

Steven Crowder Defending Erika Kirk From Crazies Who Make CRAZIER Accusations Is a Beautiful Thing (Vid)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!