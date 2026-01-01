Judge Rules Trump Administration Can Share Immigrants’ Medicaid Data With ICE

We never understood why immigrants' Medicaid data couldn't be shared with ICE, but activist judges thought they did. Fortunately, a judge has ruled that it can.

Trump admin can share immigrants’ Medicaid data with ICE, judge rules https://t.co/KjcqsKaop9 — POLITICO (@politico) December 29, 2025

Advertisement

A federal judge ruled Monday that the Trump administration can resume sharing location data about undocumented immigrants receiving public health insurance benefits with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, starting next month.



U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria’s ruling is a… pic.twitter.com/sxoM1jdkvV — Mike Netter (@nettermike) December 30, 2025

The post continues:

… victory for President Donald Trump’s mass-deportation agenda as it allows ICE to use Medicaid data in deportation cases beginning Jan. 6. The agency had been blocked from doing so for months amid a legal challenge from blue states. “The sharing of such information is clearly authorized by law and the agencies have adequately explained their decisions,” Chhabria wrote in a seven-page order. The decision marks a significant setback for California Attorney General Rob Bonta and 21 of his Democratic counterparts, who sued in July to prevent the Trump administration from using Medicaid data obtained from the Department of Health and Human Services to target immigrants. Undocumented immigrants are not eligible to enroll in federal Medicaid programs, but California and other blue states — Illinois, Colorado, New York, Washington, Oregon, Minnesota, as well as Washington, D.C. — allow some people to receive state-funded benefits through their Medicaid implementation programs regardless of immigration status.

Back in October, Rep. Ro Kahnna admitted it was happening, but not very often. "The amount of money that actually is going towards people who are undocumented is such a small portion of the Medicaid cuts or the ACA, if at all," he said. So it is happening.

Politico reports:

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria’s ruling is a victory for President Donald Trump’s mass-deportation agenda as it allows ICE to use Medicaid data in deportation cases beginning Jan. 6. The agency had been blocked from doing so for months amid a legal challenge from blue states. … The Trump administration is only allowed to share Medicaid data about people unlawfully living in the United States, meaning ICE can’t access personal information collected from other immigrants receiving Medicaid.

How does the executive keep secrets from itself? — ReporterMcCabe (@ReporterMcCabe) December 30, 2025

BASED — Earl of the South (@Corgi_actual) December 30, 2025

I thought immigrants weren’t getting Medicaid? — WokeNeckism (@WokeNeckism) December 30, 2025

Here's Extreme Hakeem Jeffries before the government shutdown, assuring Republicans that not one dime of taxpayer dollars was going to undocumented immigrants in this country … not a single one.

Hakeem Jeffries: “Not a single undocumented immigrant in this country receives a dime in Federal taxpayer dollars for any part of comprehensive Medicaid coverage.”



We now know this is a massive lie especially with the fraud uncovered in Minneapolis.



pic.twitter.com/bntasG0DV3 — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) December 21, 2025

Advertisement

Great. Long overdue.

That will disclose a huge amount of fraud - and illegals on Medicaid — Jeffrey (@TechLawExpert) December 30, 2025

How is this possible? I thought they couldn’t get benefits — Faye 🇺🇸 (@Fayevalentino2) December 30, 2025

I was reliably informed that immigrants were not eligible for Medicaid. — Free Burn (@returnofthefree) December 30, 2025

As we reported last April, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced that illegal aliens no longer qualified for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). In December, she laid down the law: "If a state won’t share data on criminal use of SNAP benefits, it won’t get a dollar of federal SNAP administrative funding." Rollins said that her department asked for the data back in February, and 21 states refused to provide it.

Let's see how many states refuse to turn over Medicaid data despite the judge's ruling.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.