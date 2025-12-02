Agriculture Secretary Says No More SNAP Funding to States That Don't Provide Data

As we reported last April, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced that illegal aliens no longer qualified for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). We know that there are still plenty of illegals receiving food stamps. But on Tuesday, Rollins declared that if a state refuses to share data on criminal use of SNAP benefits, it will stop getting federal SNAP funding.

Advertisement

Rollins said that her department asked for the data back in February, and 21 states refused to provide it.

NO DATA, NO MONEY — it’s that simple.



If a state won’t share data on criminal use of SNAP benefits, it won’t get a dollar of federal SNAP administrative funding.



Let’s see which states stand for accountability and which are just protecting their bribery schemes. 🤔💸 pic.twitter.com/Y1UXXDOoao — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) December 2, 2025

The scale of fraud is staggering — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2025

Until people go to prison for all the world to see nothing will change. — MAGA’s the Fix™ (@Honesttruthman) December 2, 2025

Which is why the 21 states who won't share their data aren't sharing it. They know there will be criminal investigation into them if they do. A 5-yr old could figure this out. — PepJax (@jax_pep7827) December 2, 2025

They're fighting extremely hard to prevent transparency, aren't they? — Griftocracy™ (@TheGriftocracy) December 2, 2025

It's everywhere and it's going to get worse before it gets better. — twihynde (@twihynde) December 2, 2025

And It's probably a million times worse that we think it is. — Ghost In The Machine (@xGhostCodex) December 2, 2025

No data no money is more than fair. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 2, 2025

What are they hiding? We all know.

Music to our ears. Watching all the TikTok videos of people bragging about their theft is sickening. — Jenny from the MAGA Block (@JennyfromtheGOP) December 2, 2025

Remember back during the shutdown when CNN's Ashley Allison said halting SNAP benefits was having a "massive impact" after she went to her eyebrow technician, who told her they had to fire people because clients don't have money to do their brows.

I must be transparent in my financial life—IRS, banking, loans, and credit cards all require it. Why can some hide when I’m not allowed to? — Ryan Proctor (@RCproctor81) December 2, 2025

Good. If they wont share their data, they cant have our money. Its like parents who give their kids money, most of the time they want to know what they are paying for. If you accept federal dollars, the government is your daddy, you have to show up with receipts. — Julez (@Jules198540) December 2, 2025

Good luck. They know some activist judge will order you to send them the money. — Nick Vespa (@nickvespa67) December 2, 2025

Activist judges are probably already preparing to block this.

But wait, there's more!

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announces SNAP Food Stamps changes are “moving to its implementation phase”



EBT is getting a complete overhaul



- All dead people will be removed from receiving benefits

- All illegals will be identified and removed from SNAP and all USDA… pic.twitter.com/rso8NF2N6W — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 2, 2025

The post continues:

… programs - 80 hours per month work or volunteer requirement for all able bodied adults - People are collecting checks from dead people in multiple states, that ends - 21 states who refuse to give SNAP data will have their funding cut - Disabled and elderly American victims will remain protected and a priority “All USDA programs, including SNAP, are continuing to be under significant review to kick off any illegal immigrants receiving federal benefits. That means no more freebies for lawbreakers. Benefits will be preserved for citizens who follow the rules. We believe in helping Americans who play by the rules. We believe that if you are able-bodied, you should work or contribute to receive taxpayer-funded help. But we also believe that there are vulnerable Americans who need the supplemental nutrition assistance benefit for a short term to help them get back on their feet. That’s only fair and that is right. It’s time we restore accountability, protect hardworking taxpayers, and make sure aid goes to American citizens”

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.