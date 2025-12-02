Illegal Alien Trucker Charged With Killing Newlyweds Given CDL by California
Dolly Parton's Angry, Younger-But-Somehow-Wrinklier Sister Stella Lists Her FAVE Democrats...

Agriculture Secretary Says No More SNAP Funding to States That Don't Provide Data

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on December 02, 2025
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

As we reported last April, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced that illegal aliens no longer qualified for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). We know that there are still plenty of illegals receiving food stamps. But on Tuesday, Rollins declared that if a state refuses to share data on criminal use of SNAP benefits, it will stop getting federal SNAP funding.

Rollins said that her department asked for the data back in February, and 21 states refused to provide it.

What are they hiding? We all know.

Remember back during the shutdown when CNN's Ashley Allison said halting SNAP benefits was having a "massive impact" after she went to her eyebrow technician, who told her they had to fire people because clients don't have money to do their brows.

Activist judges are probably already preparing to block this.

But wait, there's more!

The post continues:

… programs

- 80 hours per month work or volunteer requirement for all able bodied adults

- People are collecting checks from dead people in multiple states, that ends

- 21 states who refuse to give SNAP data will have their funding cut

- Disabled and elderly American victims will remain protected and a priority

“All USDA programs, including SNAP, are continuing to be under significant review to kick off any illegal immigrants receiving federal benefits. That means no more freebies for lawbreakers. Benefits will be preserved for citizens who follow the rules. 

We believe in helping Americans who play by the rules. We believe that if you are able-bodied, you should work or contribute to receive taxpayer-funded help. But we also believe that there are vulnerable Americans who need the supplemental nutrition assistance benefit for a short term to help them get back on their feet. That’s only fair and that is right. 

It’s time we restore accountability, protect hardworking taxpayers, and make sure aid goes to American citizens”

