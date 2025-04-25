Oh SNAP! Agriculture Secretary Announces Illegal Aliens no Longer Qualify for ‘Food Stamps’

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:18 AM on April 25, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Late Thursday, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced that illegal aliens no longer qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Many still call the program ‘Food Stamps.’ The guidance to states to ‘enhance identity and immigration verification practices when determining eligibility’ for the program has officially gone out.

Here’s more. (READ)

Of course, given our current atmosphere of activist judges, posters couldn’t help but make jokes.

Several commenters were wondering why anyone illegally in our country was getting taxpayer-funded groceries. This is especially egregious as many taxpayers struggle to feed themselves.

Being illegal has its privileges. Thankfully, President Donald Trump is helping to bring that to an end.

Some posters wonder what this will look like once the gravy train of free food ends.

We can count on Democrats going to bat for illegal aliens; that’s who their party solely represents now. Get ready for lectures and tears. Democrats are sure to snap over SNAP.

