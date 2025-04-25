Oh SNAP! Agriculture Secretary Announces Illegal Aliens no Longer Qualify for ‘Food Stamps’

Late Thursday, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced that illegal aliens no longer qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Many still call the program ‘Food Stamps.’ The guidance to states to ‘enhance identity and immigration verification practices when determining eligibility’ for the program has officially gone out.

🚨 JUST IN: Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has officially BANNED illegal aliens from receiving SNAP and food stamp benefits, following Trump’s orders



A deep investigation will also be launched into the widespread fraud and abuse by illegals taking advantage of the system… pic.twitter.com/mzRLTCmyFV — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 25, 2025

READ MORE ⬇️https://t.co/NDPZMuMlbZ — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) April 25, 2025

Of course, given our current atmosphere of activist judges, posters couldn’t help but make jokes.

Activist judge rules that this is illegal in the next 2 hours…. — Richard Moreland (@rhmoreland) April 25, 2025

I’m sure “Judge” Boasberg will intervene momentarily. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 25, 2025

When will we see these judges held accountable?



Likely, never… — Divergent Squirrel (@fakedivergents) April 25, 2025

Several commenters were wondering why anyone illegally in our country was getting taxpayer-funded groceries. This is especially egregious as many taxpayers struggle to feed themselves.

They should have never received them in the first place. — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) April 25, 2025

I can’t believe this is even controversial. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 25, 2025

Makes me wonder what else they have been receiving… — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) April 25, 2025

Free housing. Free healthcare. Free spending accounts. Etc.



All paid for by the taxpayer.



No more. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 25, 2025

It’s time for it all to end! Enough is enough! — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) April 25, 2025

Being illegal has its privileges. Thankfully, President Donald Trump is helping to bring that to an end.

Some posters wonder what this will look like once the gravy train of free food ends.

It’s going to be billions.



I know for a fact all of the “asylum” recipients use SNAP.



It’s going to be insane. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 25, 2025

Democrat meltdown incomming! — Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) April 25, 2025

Never fails 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 25, 2025

We can count on Democrats going to bat for illegal aliens; that’s who their party solely represents now. Get ready for lectures and tears. Democrats are sure to snap over SNAP.