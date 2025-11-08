CNN Commentator Says the Shutdown Is Having a Huge Impact on Eyebrow Technicians

This is a post that the editor didn't really believe at first, until he watched the video, and indeed, Defiant L's is correct. CNN was hosting Democratic political commentator Ashley Allison to talk about the "shutdown showdown," and Allison brought up a poignant anecdote about going to get her eyebrows done and finding out the very real impact the government shutdown is having on eyebrow technicians.
CNN's Ashley Allison says SNAP is having a "massive impact" after she went to her eyebrow technician who told her they had to fire people because clients don't have money to do their brows.— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 8, 2025
The horror.pic.twitter.com/HcSDbbiN2q
Man, I’m sure glad government takes my tax dollars so the eyebrow industry can stay afloat. https://t.co/xPjrT76Bd6— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 8, 2025
Thought that SNAP was for low income families that really need it. Seems that the scam is out of proportion.— Agustin Sanchez de T (@agustins) November 8, 2025
First world problems make the best comedy— The Hat Guy (@vicberggren) November 8, 2025
Gosh what a tragedy— Betsy Combier (@BetsyCombier) November 8, 2025
Not
Let's see... Get my eyebrows done, or eat. Hmm...— HolderOfTheHorns (@EAndersonOhio) November 8, 2025
I consider eyebrows non-essential.
If you have money to "get eyebrows done", then you can buy food.
Given the benefits are fungible, if a SNAP cutback is affecting spending at salons , the program needs to be cut back. The recipients had enough money for food; it was misdrected for vanity.— Bill Tai (@KiteVC) November 8, 2025
SNAP’s “massive impact”... brow techs now bartering lashes for ramen.— Zac Pennington 🇺🇸 (@zacpennington) November 8, 2025
She has an eyebrow ... technician? pic.twitter.com/n3ljwtRPyA— AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 8, 2025
Wtf is an "eyebrow technician?"🤡🤡🤡— Meme Wars (@_MemeWars) November 8, 2025
These people live in a completely different reality from the real world. If you have money to get your brows done, you don't need food stamps.— Patriot Erin (@PatriotErin) November 8, 2025
I work. And I don’t have money to get my eyebrows done, because I pay for my own food.— MAGA_80s (@GPS83USA) November 8, 2025
She said that, out loud, on national TV. The disconnect couldn't be clearer.— Tami Huber (@luvofbesuty) November 8, 2025
She really did say it.
Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.
