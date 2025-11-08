Socialist Candidate for Senate Wants to Turn CVS and Walgreens Into Public Property
CNN Commentator Says the Shutdown Is Having a Huge Impact on Eyebrow Technicians

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on November 08, 2025
Imgflip

This is a post that the editor didn't really believe at first, until he watched the video, and indeed, Defiant L's is correct. CNN was hosting Democratic political commentator Ashley Allison to talk about the "shutdown showdown," and Allison brought up a poignant anecdote about going to get her eyebrows done and finding out the very real impact the government shutdown is having on eyebrow technicians.

She really did say it. 

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

