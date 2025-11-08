CNN Commentator Says the Shutdown Is Having a Huge Impact on Eyebrow Technicians

This is a post that the editor didn't really believe at first, until he watched the video, and indeed, Defiant L's is correct. CNN was hosting Democratic political commentator Ashley Allison to talk about the "shutdown showdown," and Allison brought up a poignant anecdote about going to get her eyebrows done and finding out the very real impact the government shutdown is having on eyebrow technicians.

CNN's Ashley Allison says SNAP is having a "massive impact" after she went to her eyebrow technician who told her they had to fire people because clients don't have money to do their brows.



The horror.pic.twitter.com/HcSDbbiN2q — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 8, 2025

Man, I’m sure glad government takes my tax dollars so the eyebrow industry can stay afloat. https://t.co/xPjrT76Bd6 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 8, 2025

Thought that SNAP was for low income families that really need it. Seems that the scam is out of proportion. — Agustin Sanchez de T (@agustins) November 8, 2025

First world problems make the best comedy — The Hat Guy (@vicberggren) November 8, 2025

Not — Betsy Combier (@BetsyCombier) November 8, 2025

Let's see... Get my eyebrows done, or eat. Hmm...



I consider eyebrows non-essential.

If you have money to "get eyebrows done", then you can buy food. — HolderOfTheHorns (@EAndersonOhio) November 8, 2025

Given the benefits are fungible, if a SNAP cutback is affecting spending at salons , the program needs to be cut back. The recipients had enough money for food; it was misdrected for vanity. — Bill Tai (@KiteVC) November 8, 2025

SNAP’s “massive impact”... brow techs now bartering lashes for ramen. — Zac Pennington 🇺🇸 (@zacpennington) November 8, 2025

She has an eyebrow ... technician? pic.twitter.com/n3ljwtRPyA — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 8, 2025

Wtf is an "eyebrow technician?"🤡🤡🤡 — Meme Wars (@_MemeWars) November 8, 2025

These people live in a completely different reality from the real world. If you have money to get your brows done, you don't need food stamps. — Patriot Erin (@PatriotErin) November 8, 2025

I work. And I don’t have money to get my eyebrows done, because I pay for my own food. — MAGA_80s (@GPS83USA) November 8, 2025

She said that, out loud, on national TV. The disconnect couldn't be clearer. — Tami Huber (@luvofbesuty) November 8, 2025

