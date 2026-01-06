NYC’s New Tenant Advocate Thinks Public Schools Should Be ‘Sites of Resistance’ Against the Feds

Earlier, we introducted you to the director of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Office to Protect Tenants. Cea Weaver has deleted her X account, but not before people were able to grab some gems from the past. She'd posted that "private property is a weapon of white supremacy" and that "gentrification is … part of a centuries-long process of white supremacy." Even former Mayor Eric Adams said Weaver was out of her mind linking home ownership to white supremacy.

There's even more from Weaver's past. In this video shot during Mamdani's campaign, Weaver, fearing a larger incursion of federal agents into New York City, said that “We should really look to what Brandon Johnson and as well as the Chicago teachers’ union are doing to really use the schools and the city as sites of resistance against the federal incursion.” She also called on parent-teacher associations to act as a part of "networks of defense."

Remember, the Chicago Teachers' Union argued that opening schools during the COVID pandemic was "rooted in sexism, racism, and misogyny." That's who Weaver wanted to emulate.

🚨 Mamdani’s Tenant Pick: “Use the Schools” and Tenant Associations as “Sites of Resistance”



Mamdani just appointed Cea Weaver to run the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants.



In an October clip, she says NYC should use public schools, PTAs, and tenant associations as “sites of… pic.twitter.com/nogQ10MpdT — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) January 5, 2026

The post continues:

… resistance” and “networks of defense,” explicitly in response to ICE and talk of the National Guard. So the official tasked with protecting tenants is now treating tenant groups and schools as political infrastructure for a confrontation with federal authorities. What could possibly go wrong?

Oh my God. This seriously took my breath away. — Elizabeth (@elizabethaphawc) January 6, 2026

This is insane. — CheesemonkeySF (@cheesemonkeysf) January 6, 2026

My children’s schools are a place for students to be educated not a “site of resistance” for spoiled, childless, trust fund socialists to push their shitty ideas. These people are unbearable. https://t.co/8LBQe1Woah — Maud Maron (@MaudMaron) January 6, 2026

In normal times, these communists would be in jail — Marigold (@Marafsol1) January 5, 2026

Indoctrination sites… — dale (@dale37844138) January 5, 2026

Winning power. That is all they want. Then they will tear down this nation. — Niki (@blueniki) January 5, 2026

COMPLETE AND UTTER COMMUNISM, socialism is already out the window.



GOOD LUCK NEW YORK CITY — MikeLovesAmerica🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@MikeAPatriot) January 6, 2026

So she may seem completely insane, but Iowahawk came to her "defense."

How many of you online "experts" criticizing this woman have a B.A. in Growth and Structure of Cities from Bryn Mawr and M.A. in Urban Planning from NYU?



Yeah, I didn't fucking think so https://t.co/4leABxXuqp — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 5, 2026

You all acting like she doesn't know what she's talking about when she's written at lease 10 term papers, and I bet she had to do a summer internship running Des Moines or someplace like that — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 5, 2026

Anyone who looks to Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Teachers' Union as a model for anything should be nowhere near power or sharp items.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

