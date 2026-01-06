NYC’s New Tenant Advocate Thinks Public Schools Should Be ‘Sites of Resistance’ Against the Feds

Classy Melania Trump Hates Her Husband's Dancing, Impression of Trans Weightlifters
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on January 06, 2026
Meme

Earlier, we introducted you to the director of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Office to Protect Tenants. Cea Weaver has deleted her X account, but not before people were able to grab some gems from the past. She'd posted that "private property is a weapon of white supremacy" and that "gentrification is … part of a centuries-long process of white supremacy." Even former Mayor Eric Adams said Weaver was out of her mind linking home ownership to white supremacy.

There's even more from Weaver's past. In this video shot during Mamdani's campaign, Weaver, fearing a larger incursion of federal agents into New York City, said that “We should really look to what Brandon Johnson and as well as the Chicago teachers’ union are doing to really use the schools and the city as sites of resistance against the federal incursion.” She also called on parent-teacher associations to act as a part of "networks of defense."

Remember, the Chicago Teachers' Union argued that opening schools during the COVID pandemic was "rooted in sexism, racism, and misogyny." That's who Weaver wanted to emulate.

The post continues:

… resistance” and “networks of defense,” explicitly in response to ICE and talk of the National Guard.

So the official tasked with protecting tenants is now treating tenant groups and schools as political infrastructure for a confrontation with federal authorities. What could possibly go wrong?

So she may seem completely insane, but Iowahawk came to her "defense."

Anyone who looks to Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Teachers' Union as a model for anything should be nowhere near power or sharp items.

***

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

