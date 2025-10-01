Maine Woman Finds 250 State Ballots in Her Amazon Delivery
Rep. Ro Khanna Admits the Portion of Medicaid Going to Illegals Is Really Small

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on October 01, 2025
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, FILE

Earlier this year, before Extreme Hakeem Jeffries grew a mustache and started wearing a sombrero, he was assuring us all that not one illegal alien was receiving a dime in Medicaid benefits. Just listen:

Not one single undocumented immigrant, huh? This is just like hearing that no illegals are registered to vote. That illegal alien school superintendent in Iowa who was just picked up by ICE was registered to vote in Maryland.

You know the drill:

  1. The Left says this thing isn't happening, it's a Right-wing conspiracy
  2. The Left admits it's happening, but not that much.
  3. The Left says it's happening, it's widespread, and it's a good thing.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna appeared on Fox News to claim that Republicans just aren't being honest about kicking illegals off of Medicaid, for which they do not qualify. Then he moved to Step 2, admitting that the amount of money going to illegal aliens is "such a small portion" of the cuts.

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted the video as if it were some kind of winning argument.

But it's such a small portion. Jeffries said not one dime was going to illegals. How small a portion are we admitting to? 

