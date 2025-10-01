Rep. Ro Khanna Admits the Portion of Medicaid Going to Illegals Is Really Small

Earlier this year, before Extreme Hakeem Jeffries grew a mustache and started wearing a sombrero, he was assuring us all that not one illegal alien was receiving a dime in Medicaid benefits. Just listen:

Hakeem Jeffries is a LIAR:



“Not a single undocumented immigrant in this country gets a dime in Federal taxpayer dollars for any part of comprehensive Medicaid coverage” pic.twitter.com/uhGigo0P5c — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) May 28, 2025

Not one single undocumented immigrant, huh? This is just like hearing that no illegals are registered to vote. That illegal alien school superintendent in Iowa who was just picked up by ICE was registered to vote in Maryland.

You know the drill:

The Left says this thing isn't happening, it's a Right-wing conspiracy The Left admits it's happening, but not that much. The Left says it's happening, it's widespread, and it's a good thing.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna appeared on Fox News to claim that Republicans just aren't being honest about kicking illegals off of Medicaid, for which they do not qualify. Then he moved to Step 2, admitting that the amount of money going to illegal aliens is "such a small portion" of the cuts.

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted the video as if it were some kind of winning argument.

Khanna on Fox: "In terms of healthcare, the reality is they are just not being honest. The amount of money that actually is going towards people who are undocumented is such a small portion of the Medicaid cuts or the ACA, if at all." pic.twitter.com/Y8vREnylaI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2025

I see we are at the “well yeah, it’s happening, but it’s not a big deal” stage. https://t.co/gm6ZscN3lH — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 1, 2025

It's not happening

It's happening but it's not a big deal <-- you are here https://t.co/WIdqhjIXWH — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 1, 2025

EXACTLY like the “illegal immigrants don’t vote” argument.



Well, some do, but not that many. — David Pruitt (@DavidPr41133186) October 1, 2025

It's happening but it's a very small part of the budget.



Next phase



Millions of people will die if we don't get this included in the bill — br0therj0e (@br0therj0e) October 1, 2025

Im just surprised this admission happened so fast — Kingdom of CHAD (@Thechadnation) October 1, 2025

Anything over $0.00 is too much. — Lynn817 (@Rgordon218) October 1, 2025

Evolution of the Democrat response:



1. Republicans are lying when they say illegals get healthcare benefits.

2. Okay, some illegals get healthcare benefits, but it's rare.

3. Illegal immigrants deserve the healthcare benefits they're getting. — CharlestonSC (@CharlestonSC294) October 1, 2025

TRANSLATION: “Yes, illegal aliens really are getting taxpayer-funded health insurance, but it’s a small portion of the hundreds of billions we’re spending so why does anyone care?” — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) October 1, 2025

So we’ve gone from “they don’t get Medicaid” to “it’s only a small portion” within 12 hours. — Titus L. Snader (@SnaderTL) October 1, 2025

A billion here, a billion there. It's just peanuts. Typical politician thinking. — ktga1991 (@No_you_124) October 1, 2025

So he admits it’s going to illegals. Thanks. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 1, 2025

But it's such a small portion. Jeffries said not one dime was going to illegals. How small a portion are we admitting to?

***

