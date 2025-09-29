Illegal Des Moines Superintendent's Background Just Got DARKER (That Thing Dems Say Doesn't Happen? Yeah)

As Twitchy readers know, the individual in our country illegally, who was hired as Des Moines Superintendent (the largest school district in Iowa, mind you), has a very long and questionable history that makes it evident that nobody conducted a thorough background check on him.

Honestly, if they insist that it did happen, they should be fired for hiring whoever supposedly did the check because this has been a nightmare.

We covered this fairly extensively yesterday, but then of course, this popped up on our radar this morning.

Sounds like he was registered to vote in Maryland.

We can't even make this up:

🚨 BREAKING: After passing along Ian Roberts’ information to Maryland House Freedom Caucus Chairman @MattMorgan29A, it has been confirmed that Roberts is a registered voter in Maryland.



So much for Democrats claiming illegal aliens aren’t on the voter rolls. https://t.co/CcUamrNSss — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 29, 2025

Democrats said this isn't happening, so you know it's happening.

Between the cases of people being tried and convicted for voter fraud and then story after story of illegals voting, you'd think they would at least try and find a new talking point but ... nope.

Illegal aliens are running our schools.

Voting in our elections.

Receiving free healthcare.



This is a national emergency.



RAMP THE DEPORTATIONS!!!!!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 29, 2025

Serio.

Registered to vote in Maryland SINCE 2012. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 29, 2025

Since 2012.

Ya' don't say?

But we've been informed by our pals in the Democratic Party that this doesn't happen, that illegals aren't voting, and asking for Voter ID is racist ... or something. If they thought for even a single minute that an illegal would vote Republican, they'd tell us how important Voter ID is to protect our democracy.

All.

So.

Tiresome.

Mandatory voter ID for national elections is a must. That would exclude driver licenses issued to visa holders from voting, — American Association of Retired Republicans ℠ (@aarr_org) September 29, 2025

Seems a simple ask.

Every school should be doing reviews of their employees and hiring process. MN has had many issues in their schools! — bravoqueen29 (@megananne1970) September 29, 2025

Bingo.

