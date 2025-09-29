Illegal Des Moines Superintendent's Background Just Got DARKER (That Thing Dems Say Doesn't Happen? Yeah)

Justine Bateman Has Some Choice Words for Bill Gates About Forcing Digital IDs...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on September 29, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy readers know, the individual in our country illegally, who was hired as Des Moines Superintendent (the largest school district in Iowa, mind you), has a very long and questionable history that makes it evident that nobody conducted a thorough background check on him.

Honestly, if they insist that it did happen, they should be fired for hiring whoever supposedly did the check because this has been a nightmare.

We covered this fairly extensively yesterday, but then of course, this popped up on our radar this morning.

Sounds like he was registered to vote in Maryland.

We can't even make this up:

Democrats said this isn't happening, so you know it's happening.

Between the cases of people being tried and convicted for voter fraud and then story after story of illegals voting, you'd think they would at least try and find a new talking point but ... nope.

Serio.

Since 2012.

Ya' don't say?

But we've been informed by our pals in the Democratic Party that this doesn't happen, that illegals aren't voting, and asking for Voter ID is racist ... or something. If they thought for even a single minute that an illegal would vote Republican, they'd tell us how important Voter ID is to protect our democracy.

All.

So.

Tiresome.

Seems a simple ask.

Bingo. 

============================================================

