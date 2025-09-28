HOOBOY: Democrats Are Going to FREAK When They See This LEAKED Email From Randi Weingarten's ASSISTANT

BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Michigan Church and Active Fire - Multiple Victims, Shooter...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on September 28, 2025
imgflip

There's just something so satisfying knowing a story has been 'leaked' from an email the person writing it never thought would see the light of day. Especially when it's a sneaky, underhanded member of the teachers' union ... and ESPECIALLY-especially from the assistant to Rand Weingarten.

Seems they are a bit concerned about Mamdani.

*MEEP*

Grab yer corn.

See that? Someone actually leaked this to Corey, which means they wanted it to get out.

Brandon sucks, so that means Mamdani will suck.

Yes, we know, bro.

So CLOSE! John Harwood REALLY Thought He HAD Pete Hegseth Until Brit Hume Pointed Out Something HILARIOUS
Sam J.
Whoa.

Randi will be none too pleased to see that her assistant wrote this ... and that Corey DeAngelis of all people got hold of it.

Heh.

Oopsie.

Sounds like trouble in Socialist-ville.

Corey really really REALLY wanted to confirm this.

Heh.

And wow, for being a socialist, this guy makes a lot of money.

