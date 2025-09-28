HOOBOY: Democrats Are Going to FREAK When They See This LEAKED Email From Randi Weingarten's ASSISTANT

There's just something so satisfying knowing a story has been 'leaked' from an email the person writing it never thought would see the light of day. Especially when it's a sneaky, underhanded member of the teachers' union ... and ESPECIALLY-especially from the assistant to Rand Weingarten.
Seems they are a bit concerned about Mamdani.
*MEEP*
BREAKING: I have a leaked email from the "Assistant to Randi Weingarten" voicing concerns about Zohran Mamdani's "ability to govern."— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 27, 2025
"Mamdani has no experience in city government"
He points to Chicago mayor's 14% favorability rating, saying "something has clearly gone wrong"🧵
Grab yer corn.
The email that was leaked to me was sent by Leo Casey, "Assistant to Randi Weingarten."— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 27, 2025
He says "winning an election does not necessarily translate into the ability to govern."
"it is important to face squarely what has happened in Chicago.. It has not gone well." pic.twitter.com/y7MqZoqqU7
See that? Someone actually leaked this to Corey, which means they wanted it to get out.
Mayor Johnson's "poll numbers have dropped to 14% favorable, with an all time high in the history of the mayoralty of unfavorables, at 80%."— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 27, 2025
"But something has clearly gone wrong, and it can't just be attributed to our enemies." pic.twitter.com/suLgz9GezZ
Brandon sucks, so that means Mamdani will suck.
Yes, we know, bro.
He sent the email to a Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) group on May 20th. pic.twitter.com/EVK6UgZLqH— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 27, 2025
Recommended
Whoa.
"Assistant to Randi Weingarten" pic.twitter.com/ojGYlrjRpb— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 27, 2025
Randi will be none too pleased to see that her assistant wrote this ... and that Corey DeAngelis of all people got hold of it.
Heh.
BREAKING: Leo Casey, Assistant to Randi Weingarten, responds and CONFIRMS the authenticity of the leaked message from him that expressed concerns about Mamdani's "ability to govern" and that "something has clearly gone wrong" in Chicago with Mayor Brandon Johnson. pic.twitter.com/xANjn1fgZt— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 28, 2025
Oopsie.
Leo Casey, Assistant to Randi Weingarten, responds and CONFIRMS the authenticity of the leaked message from him.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 28, 2025
He expressed concerns about Mamdani's "ability to govern" and that "something has clearly gone wrong" in Chicago with Mayor Brandon Johnson:https://t.co/HfoNok76FK
Sounds like trouble in Socialist-ville.
Leo Casey was paid $234,400 last year.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 28, 2025
He confirmed the authenticity of the leaked message from him concerning Zohran Mamdani's "ability to govern" and that "something has clearly gone wrong" with Mayor Brandon Johnson in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/dGQJiyVqaB
Corey really really REALLY wanted to confirm this.
Heh.
And wow, for being a socialist, this guy makes a lot of money.
============================================================
Related:
So CLOSE! John Harwood REALLY Thought He HAD Pete Hegseth Until Brit Hume Pointed Out Something HILARIOUS
Neera Tanden Says America's REAL Problem Is Republicans' Character and She Can Kindly Go EFF Herself
Scott Jennings OWNING James Comey by Quoting What He Said the Day Trump Was Indicted Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Rep. Ron Wyden Forced to Eat His Own Anti-Trump Words HOURS After He Claimed Portland Isn't 'Under Siege'
FINALLY, a Taste of Their OWN Medicine! Photographer Antifa Threatened Goes OFF on the Terrorist Group
============================================================
Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.
Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member