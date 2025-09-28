HOOBOY: Democrats Are Going to FREAK When They See This LEAKED Email From Randi Weingarten's ASSISTANT

There's just something so satisfying knowing a story has been 'leaked' from an email the person writing it never thought would see the light of day. Especially when it's a sneaky, underhanded member of the teachers' union ... and ESPECIALLY-especially from the assistant to Rand Weingarten.

Advertisement

Seems they are a bit concerned about Mamdani.

*MEEP*

BREAKING: I have a leaked email from the "Assistant to Randi Weingarten" voicing concerns about Zohran Mamdani's "ability to govern."



"Mamdani has no experience in city government"



He points to Chicago mayor's 14% favorability rating, saying "something has clearly gone wrong"🧵 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 27, 2025

Grab yer corn.

The email that was leaked to me was sent by Leo Casey, "Assistant to Randi Weingarten."



He says "winning an election does not necessarily translate into the ability to govern."



"it is important to face squarely what has happened in Chicago.. It has not gone well." pic.twitter.com/y7MqZoqqU7 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 27, 2025

See that? Someone actually leaked this to Corey, which means they wanted it to get out.

Mayor Johnson's "poll numbers have dropped to 14% favorable, with an all time high in the history of the mayoralty of unfavorables, at 80%."



"But something has clearly gone wrong, and it can't just be attributed to our enemies." pic.twitter.com/suLgz9GezZ — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 27, 2025

Brandon sucks, so that means Mamdani will suck.

Yes, we know, bro.

He sent the email to a Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) group on May 20th. pic.twitter.com/EVK6UgZLqH — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 27, 2025

Whoa.

"Assistant to Randi Weingarten" pic.twitter.com/ojGYlrjRpb — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 27, 2025

Randi will be none too pleased to see that her assistant wrote this ... and that Corey DeAngelis of all people got hold of it.

Heh.

BREAKING: Leo Casey, Assistant to Randi Weingarten, responds and CONFIRMS the authenticity of the leaked message from him that expressed concerns about Mamdani's "ability to govern" and that "something has clearly gone wrong" in Chicago with Mayor Brandon Johnson. pic.twitter.com/xANjn1fgZt — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 28, 2025

Oopsie.

Leo Casey, Assistant to Randi Weingarten, responds and CONFIRMS the authenticity of the leaked message from him.



He expressed concerns about Mamdani's "ability to govern" and that "something has clearly gone wrong" in Chicago with Mayor Brandon Johnson:https://t.co/HfoNok76FK — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 28, 2025

Sounds like trouble in Socialist-ville.

Leo Casey was paid $234,400 last year.



He confirmed the authenticity of the leaked message from him concerning Zohran Mamdani's "ability to govern" and that "something has clearly gone wrong" with Mayor Brandon Johnson in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/dGQJiyVqaB — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 28, 2025

Advertisement

Corey really really REALLY wanted to confirm this.

Heh.

And wow, for being a socialist, this guy makes a lot of money.

============================================================

Related:

So CLOSE! John Harwood REALLY Thought He HAD Pete Hegseth Until Brit Hume Pointed Out Something HILARIOUS

Neera Tanden Says America's REAL Problem Is Republicans' Character and She Can Kindly Go EFF Herself

Scott Jennings OWNING James Comey by Quoting What He Said the Day Trump Was Indicted Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Rep. Ron Wyden Forced to Eat His Own Anti-Trump Words HOURS After He Claimed Portland Isn't 'Under Siege'

FINALLY, a Taste of Their OWN Medicine! Photographer Antifa Threatened Goes OFF on the Terrorist Group

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.