Rep. Ron Wyden Forced to Eat His Own Anti-Trump Words HOURS After He Claimed Portland Isn't 'Under Siege'

You would think Democrats in cities like Chicago and especially Portland would welcome any help when it comes to the violent and uncontained crime they face day in and day out. But oh no, Democrats would rather play politics and pretend Trump is somehow a villain for offering to do the job they refuse to do in the first place.

Case in point, Ron Wyden whining about Trump offering to send help to Portland:

Taken just a few minutes ago outside the ICE facility in Portland that Trump claims is under siege. My message to Donald Trump is this: we don’t need you here. Stay the hell out of our city. pic.twitter.com/XV3NCir20G — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) September 27, 2025

Why are all the windows boarded up, Ron?

IT'S IN THE MIDDLE OF THE DAY, RON.

THIS is actually what downtown Portland looks like, moron. pic.twitter.com/CDQxDGireC — 𝓐𝓷𝓷𝓤 (@AnnUumellmahaye) September 27, 2025

Just guess what happened once it got dark. Eh, it's not a guess, you all probably know.

Breaking — Federal police make an arrest outside the ICE facility in Portland.



The Antifa subject resisted arrest, prompting several federal agents tackling the subject to the ground to take the individual into custody. pic.twitter.com/4klPaGg07r — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) September 28, 2025

SAY IT AIN'T SO.

But it was so quiet and peaceful earlier.

Heh.

What a doofus.

Yeah, Ron. Any update?

