So CLOSE! John Harwood REALLY Thought He HAD Pete Hegseth Until Brit Hume...
VIP
Neera Tanden Says America's REAL Problem Is Republicans' Character and She Can Kindly...
Scott Jennings OWNING James Comey by Quoting What He Said the Day Trump...
FINALLY, a Taste of Their OWN Medicine! Photographer Antifa Threatened Goes OFF on...
Just. WOW: DEEP Dive Into the Des Moines School Superintendent Arrested by ICE...
The Stupid, It Burns: Bill Kristol Claims That American Cities Are 'ICE Ravaged'
BREAKING: Mass Casualty Event, in Southport, North Carolina: Killer Shot at Crowd From...
Cato Institute Vice President Enjoys Parallel Universe View on Left-Wing Terrorism
Kamala Harris: Jimmy Kimmel Lying That a MAGA Shooter Assassinated Charlie Kirk Was...
State Attorney Says Man Pleasuring Himself in Kids’ Park Is Wrong, but Not...
VIP
Jon Stewart to DNC Chair Ken Martin: Democrats Have Too Many Problems to...
Mark Ruffalo Claims the 'Immigrants’ Aren’t the Criminals … White People Are
Scott Jennings Pushes Back on CNN Dems Claiming Trump Is to Blame for...
VIP
Halloween Display Features Two Mannequins in MAGA Hats Being Hanged Under a Mexican...

Rep. Ron Wyden Forced to Eat His Own Anti-Trump Words HOURS After He Claimed Portland Isn't 'Under Siege'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on September 28, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

You would think Democrats in cities like Chicago and especially Portland would welcome any help when it comes to the violent and uncontained crime they face day in and day out. But oh no, Democrats would rather play politics and pretend Trump is somehow a villain for offering to do the job they refuse to do in the first place.

Advertisement

Case in point, Ron Wyden whining about Trump offering to send help to Portland:

Why are all the windows boarded up, Ron?

IT'S IN THE MIDDLE OF THE DAY, RON.

Just guess what happened once it got dark. Eh, it's not a guess, you all probably know.

SAY IT AIN'T SO.

But it was so quiet and peaceful earlier.

Heh. 

What a doofus.

Recommended

Just. WOW: DEEP Dive Into the Des Moines School Superintendent Arrested by ICE Is Absolutely CUH-RAY-ZEE
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yeah, Ron. Any update?

============================================================

Related:

FINALLY, a Taste of Their OWN Medicine! Photographer Antifa Threatened Goes OFF on the Terrorist Group

Just. WOW: DEEP Dive Into the Des Moines School Superintendent Arrested by ICE Is Absolutely CUH-RAY-ZEE

BOOMAGE: James Woods Is ALL of US As He Reads Yet Another Post From a Republican TALKING Instead of DOING

Beyond an FBI BOMBSHELL: What 274 Agents Sent to the Capitol on January 6th Are Saying Now Is DAMNING

Abigail Spanberger’s Rage-Fueled Rants Are Not Only WRONG for Virginia, They're Dangerous

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP ICE OREGON RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just. WOW: DEEP Dive Into the Des Moines School Superintendent Arrested by ICE Is Absolutely CUH-RAY-ZEE
Sam J.
Scott Jennings OWNING James Comey by Quoting What He Said the Day Trump Was Indicted Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
FINALLY, a Taste of Their OWN Medicine! Photographer Antifa Threatened Goes OFF on the Terrorist Group
Sam J.
So CLOSE! John Harwood REALLY Thought He HAD Pete Hegseth Until Brit Hume Pointed Out Something HILARIOUS
Sam J.
BREAKING: Mass Casualty Event, in Southport, North Carolina: Killer Shot at Crowd From a Boat (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker
The Stupid, It Burns: Bill Kristol Claims That American Cities Are 'ICE Ravaged'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Just. WOW: DEEP Dive Into the Des Moines School Superintendent Arrested by ICE Is Absolutely CUH-RAY-ZEE Sam J.
Advertisement