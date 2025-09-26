BOOMAGE: James Woods Is ALL of US As He Reads Yet Another Post From a Republican TALKING Instead of DOING

Jasmine Crockett Says Those Who Support James Comey’s Indictment are Un-American and Unpat...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on September 26, 2025

We're going to start calling Jim Jordan Captain Obvious if he keeps posting things like this.

Yes, yes, we know, Jim, Democrats aren't doing anything to stop crime. However, we don't see much coming from Republicans either.

Jim. Bro. Dude.

We all know that already. 

What are you guys doing about any of it? Less talk, more do.

From James Woods:

You know, James really should learn to tell us all how he really feels.

Beyond an FBI BOMBSHELL: What 274 Agents Sent to the Capitol on January 6th Are Saying Now Is DAMNING
Sam J.
We're glad we're not as well.

Heh.

