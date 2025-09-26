BOOMAGE: James Woods Is ALL of US As He Reads Yet Another Post From a Republican TALKING Instead of DOING

We're going to start calling Jim Jordan Captain Obvious if he keeps posting things like this.
Yes, yes, we know, Jim, Democrats aren't doing anything to stop crime. However, we don't see much coming from Republicans either.
When you defund the police, you get more crime.— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 25, 2025
When you threaten ICE officers, you get more violence against them.
Why won’t Democrats support law enforcement?
Jim. Bro. Dude.
We all know that already.
What are you guys doing about any of it? Less talk, more do.
From James Woods:
Honest to God, just stop talking already.— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 25, 2025
Do something or shut up. https://t.co/rJocu7RNeO
You know, James really should learn to tell us all how he really feels.
Yes! It is incredibly frustrating. They have the power but are afraid to use it— Liz 🦋 🇺🇸 (@ElizabethSolle2) September 25, 2025
@Jim_Jordan— Texas_Shepherd (@texas_shepherd) September 26, 2025
When you send strongly worded letters with no arrests, the crime continues.
When you have congressional hearings with no arrests - the crime continues.
When there is no jail time, the crime continues.
oh my glad i am not the only one who says that— JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) September 25, 2025
We're glad we're not as well.
Heh.
============================================================
============================================================
