EPIC Post OWNS Dems Crying About Comey Indictment By Detailing EVERY Piece of Lawfare Dems Threw at Trump

It feels as if our pals on the Left and in the Democratic Party desperately need a mirror or two as they complain, whine, cry, and accuse Trump of prosecuting his political foes because, wow. There's no way they don't know what their own party has been doign for a decade, right?

RIGHT?!

Maybe not.

Welp, if they're that ignorant, maybe they should read this post from ChairmanOohMowMow - say that five times fast:

Join me, as we take a look back at Democrat’s respect for the rule of law.



Russiagate: Hillary’s law firm shops a file of 🐂💩 opposition research to major media outlets. She gets no takers, because one look tells them that it’s a libel lawsuit waiting to happen. She then takes… — ChairmanOohMowMow (@ooh_mow) September 26, 2025

Post continues:

... it to the Obama justice Department. Who puts a government seal on it, and uses it to drag Trump, and the entire nation through fours years of feces, and broken glass. Stormy Daniels. Loses, and her lawyer, who everyone in the media lined up to publicly fellate, goes to jail for stealing from his clients. Fulton County. A place legendary for its corruption, is chosen as the place to get the “mugshot”. Then we find out that Fannie and her boyfriend are using tax dollars to get down on a beach chair at Sandals. New York, where they change state law, for a crazy cat lady. Who then hits on Anderson Cooper, and says rape is sexy. Let’s stay in New York, specially Manhattan, another district famous for DA’s who have a habit of throwing their girlfriends down flights of stairs. They pull the Stormy Daniels case out of the shredder, scotch tape it back together, and try it again. Double jeopardy? Technically no? Then there’s Jack Smith, a man who drives a van full of candy if there ever was one. Couple all that with two or three assassination attempts, and I’m just not in the mood for a lecture about political prosecutions. Sorry. Not today.

And BOOMITY.

Yeah, we're not feelin' it either.

Guess we're stubborn that way.

