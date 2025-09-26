HUGS! Zeek Arkham Makes Serena Williams Look Like a DOLT With 'Love' Letter...
Beer Lives MATTER! JD Vance Owns Whiny Lefty By Calling for THIS Violence on the Right to Stop and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:30 PM on September 26, 2025
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Man oh man, the Left is really working overtime to try and convince everyone that it is the Right that is violent. Forget that in the last several weeks, there have been three mass shootings from members of the Left, but hey, Kid Rock once shot a pack of Bud Light.

THE HORROR.

How could Kid Rock do such a thing?!

What makes this especially funny is that this yahoo tagged JD Vance in his post.

C'mon, what did he think Vance would say or do?

This is great.

HA.

Won't someone please think of the innocent beer cans?!

HE HATES THOSE CANS!

They are convinced their actions are just and for the greater good - in other words, they're insane.

But we all knew that already.

PREACH!

============================================================

