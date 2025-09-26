Beer Lives MATTER! JD Vance Owns Whiny Lefty By Calling for THIS Violence on the Right to Stop and LOL

Man oh man, the Left is really working overtime to try and convince everyone that it is the Right that is violent. Forget that in the last several weeks, there have been three mass shootings from members of the Left, but hey, Kid Rock once shot a pack of Bud Light.

THE HORROR.

How could Kid Rock do such a thing?!

This is how MAGA responded after Bud Lite had the audacity to feature a trans influencer in their ads.



So spare us your bullshit about violent rhetoric from the left, @JDVance. pic.twitter.com/TdTSvENypG — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) September 25, 2025

What makes this especially funny is that this yahoo tagged JD Vance in his post.

C'mon, what did he think Vance would say or do?

This is great.

I call upon all of our supporters to stop the violence against innocent beer cans.



And I call upon all left wing radicals to stop inciting violence against innocent people. https://t.co/j5VZ7AK8fx — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 26, 2025

HA.

Won't someone please think of the innocent beer cans?!

I stand by my response to Jake here... pic.twitter.com/pdE2JHGvIe — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 26, 2025

HE HATES THOSE CANS!

Liberals are more likely than Conservatives and Moderates to think it's justified for citizens to use violence to achieve political goals.



Young Liberals are especially open to violence. pic.twitter.com/ylR9iKj4aS — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) September 26, 2025

They are convinced their actions are just and for the greater good - in other words, they're insane.

But we all knew that already.

Beer Lives Matter! Say it with me! — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 26, 2025

PREACH!

