You're COOKED Bro: Scott Jennings Calls NC Gov. Josh Stein OUT for Hemming and Hawing Over 'Iryna's Law'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on September 26, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein's evasive response to signing 'Iryna's Law,' a bill aimed at toughening criminal justice measures following the brutal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, has sparked outrage and criticism on social media.

Instead of a resounding 'Yes, I'll sign it to honor Iryna's memory and keep our streets safe,' Stein offered a rambling, two-minute non-answer that screamed, 'I'm too scared to make a decision that might upset my progressive base.'

This dodge comes after the bill, which includes limiting bail and ensuring mental health evaluations for defendants, passed with bipartisan support, highlighting Stein's apparent preference for criminals over victims.

Stein's hesitation, despite praising Zarutska's memory and calling for more police and mental health resources, has led to accusations of prioritizing criminals over victims, especially given the suspect's extensive criminal history and recent release on cashless bail.

You know it's a big deal if Dana Bash is asking him about it:

That his first and only answer wasn't simply YES says so much, and ain't none of it any good.

Scott Jennings with the takedown:

Bingo.

They keep doubling down on the awful, you know?

We suppose that's just what Democrats do now; it's not as if they have anything real to offer.

Painful but honest.

Our hearts ...

Exactly. They must fix the system, and Stein knows his progressive base (and donors!) don't want that.

