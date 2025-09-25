It's About Damn TIME! Glenn Beck Has Just 3 Little Words for George Soros and They Should TERRIFY Him

Ever since this editor started getting involved politically, George Soros has been like this evil Vader character off in the distance, funding terrible people, organizations, and campaigns. Eh, Vader started good and eventually found himself, so he doesn't work. Sauron. Yeah, that makes more sense. Always evil to the core and floating around above a volcano surrounded by other evil people and creatures like Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton.

That's Soros.

Apologies to any Star Wars nerds who took offense to the comparison to Vader.

Anywho, sounds like Soros might finally be in trouble for real (we know, we know, you've heard this before BUT there may actually be something here):

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



BREAKING:



POSSIBLE CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST SOROS AND HIS OPEN SOCIETY FOUNDATIONS BASED ON RYAN MAURO & GLENN BECK DISCOVERY



New York Times CONFIRMS Deputy AG launched investigations into Soros based on my smoking gun report released with @glennbeck when he guest… https://t.co/nbGlNy5oSw — Ryan Mauro (@ryanmauro) September 25, 2025

Post continues:

... when he guest hosted the @charliekirk11 show one week after he was martyred.Triggered by my proof that Soros' Open Society Foundations sent OVER $80 MILLION to domestic terrorists and pro-terrorism groups!!!Report posted in this thread, along with the breaking New York Times story

Over $80 million to terrorists and pro-terrorism groups.

Wow.

And then Glenn Beck himself chimed in:

Even you're not allowed to fund terrorists, Georgie.

Tick tock, indeed.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

