It's About Damn TIME! Glenn Beck Has Just 3 Little Words for George Soros and They Should TERRIFY Him

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on September 25, 2025
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File

Ever since this editor started getting involved politically, George Soros has been like this evil Vader character off in the distance, funding terrible people, organizations, and campaigns. Eh, Vader started good and eventually found himself, so he doesn't work. Sauron. Yeah, that makes more sense. Always evil to the core and floating around above a volcano surrounded by other evil people and creatures like Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton.

That's Soros.

Apologies to any Star Wars nerds who took offense to the comparison to Vader.

Anywho, sounds like Soros might finally be in trouble for real (we know, we know, you've heard this before BUT there may actually be something here):

Post continues:

... when he guest hosted the @charliekirk11 show one week after he was martyred.Triggered by my proof that Soros' Open Society Foundations sent OVER $80 MILLION to domestic terrorists and pro-terrorism groups!!!Report posted in this thread, along with the breaking New York Times story

Over $80 million to terrorists and pro-terrorism groups.

Wow.

And then Glenn Beck himself chimed in:

Even you're not allowed to fund terrorists, Georgie.

Jessica Tarlov Tries Spinning What Trump Said to Prove the Govt. DID Pressure Disney and WOW, That's Dumb
Sam J.
Tick tock, indeed.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

