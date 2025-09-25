He's Had ENOUGH! Tom Homan Goes OFF on Lefties/Dems for Comparing ICE to Nazis and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

We keep waiting for the Left and Democrats to figure out that their violent, fear-mongering, and hate-filled rhetoric is dangerous, especially after Charlie Kirk was assassinated for what he believed (or even what some monsters thought he believed), but nope.

Heck, Abigail Spanberger has rallied her supporters to use their rage as fuel.

Not to mention the hundreds of Democrats comparing ICE agents to Nazis. It's repugnant.

And Tom Homan has had ENOUGH.

"When someone who ran for VP of the United States comparing ICE to Nazis, it emboldens them to take action... all these politicians, mayors, and governors should be calling President Trump and THANKING them for making their community safe again!" pic.twitter.com/BcS11u78Ci — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 25, 2025

What he said, all day, every day.

The very people complaining about ICE, complaining about Trump, are enjoying the benefits of having a president who is willing to do what it takes to keep this country safe, for a change. They have the luxury of pounding their chests and whining because Trump makes it possible.

Homan is absolutely spot on; they should be thanking Trump.

How about we start arresting these politicians for inciting violence instead of demanding they call Trump, cause we know that’s not going to happen. — Truck Stop Fungus (@truckstopfungus) September 25, 2025

This goes beyond free speech to incitement.

Absolutely.

In two weeks, we've seen two shootings based on Leftist rhetoric, and yet, they all keep doubling down, which makes us wonder if they even care.

We see what he did here.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

