Asra Nomani's Thread on Fairfax HS Ignoring Girl (14) Scared of Boy Watching Girls Undress a MUST-Read

If you've seen a horrific story floating around on social and traditional media about a high school girl in a Fairfax County, VA high school who complained about a boy with facial hair watching girls undress in the locker room ... it's even worse than you thought.

And yes, we used Abigail Spanberger's picture for this article because she has yet to say she does not support this.

Crazy, right?

Asra Nomani has done an exceptional job (as usual) telling the whole story - take a look:

🚨 At @FairfaxTimes, I’ve learned @FCPSNews @FCPSSupt Michelle Reid quietly closed an investigation into a boy “who has facial hair” who watched girls undress in the West Springfield High School locker room — concluding it’s OK because he identifies as female. 🧵what went down… pic.twitter.com/ZBqoDnAWP1 — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 25, 2025

Quietly closed it.

Huh.

Wonder why.

2/ Full @DFIPolicy complaint in 🧵



Sept. 2, freshman girl, 14, walked into the girls’ locker room at West Springfield High and saw “a male student” with “facial hair” and pants “so tight they clearly outlined his genitalia.” He was watching girls in “various stages of undress.” pic.twitter.com/d9MF8WPSnX — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 25, 2025

She's 14, you guys.

3/ Upset, the girl told a teacher who said “there was nothing” she could do.



The girl called her mom.



School officials told the mom the boy “has a right to use the girls’ locker room because he identifies as female.”



(Not numbers data here @DataRepublican but human data.) pic.twitter.com/4sFDQn87M8 — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 25, 2025

It's terrifying that a teacher cannot help a student... and then for the officials to say he had a right to be in there?

C'mon.

4/ Over the next days, the mother repeatedly called West Springfield HS administrators.



“No one…returned her call,” the complaint says.



Other parents also called as their daughters reported seeing the boy in the locker room.



👧🏻 On Sept. 4, an administrator told the mother… pic.twitter.com/iIE3UBvRu8 — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 25, 2025

No one returned her call. Shocker.

5/ @FairfaxTimes, we have learned exclusively that @FCPSSupt Michelle Reid has now CLOSED the case as RESOLVED. The girl’s mother is not satisfied. She is pressing forward with her federal Title IX complaint, filed by @DFIPolicy.https://t.co/OAYZr2Z8aM — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 25, 2025

No wonder Democrats resent parents so much.

6/ The issue of boys in girls’ locker rooms could decide Virginia’s governor race.



In response to this complaint, Virginia Gov. @GlennYoungkin: “These radical gender policies…are hurting real children.”



Republican gubernatorial nominee @WinsomeSears: “A freshman girl was… pic.twitter.com/HJfH38i9Rz — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 25, 2025

Post continues:

Republican gubernatorial nominee @WinsomeSears: “A freshman girl was told to find another place to change…Abigail Spanberger voted for that.”Democratic nominee

@SpanbergerForVA : Hasn’t commented. Meanwhile, the policy remains: “the boy has a right to use the girls’ locker room because he identifies as female.”

When asked by @7NewsDC @NickMinock about whether biological boys could be in girls’ locker rooms, bathrooms and on girls’ sports teams if they seal-identify as girls, @SpanbergerForVA responded with what critics called a “word salad.”pic.twitter.com/KHIWeIswVz — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 25, 2025

Abigail couldn't even condemn this.

Wonder if she was fueled with rage after being asked about it.

