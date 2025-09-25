Kamala Harris Needed Many Paragraphs for a Rogan Explanation That Could Have Been...
Asra Nomani's Thread on Fairfax HS Ignoring Girl (14) Scared of Boy Watching Girls Undress a MUST-Read

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:20 PM on September 25, 2025
Joe Mahoney/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP

If you've seen a horrific story floating around on social and traditional media about a high school girl in a Fairfax County, VA high school who complained about a boy with facial hair watching girls undress in the locker room ... it's even worse than you thought.

And yes, we used Abigail Spanberger's picture for this article because she has yet to say she does not support this.

Crazy, right?

Asra Nomani has done an exceptional job (as usual) telling the whole story - take a look:

Quietly closed it.

Huh.

Wonder why.

She's 14, you guys.

It's terrifying that a teacher cannot help a student... and then for the officials to say he had a right to be in there?

C'mon.

No one returned her call. Shocker.

No wonder Democrats resent parents so much.

Post continues:

Republican gubernatorial nominee @WinsomeSears:  “A freshman girl was told to find another place to change…Abigail Spanberger voted for that.”Democratic nominee 

@SpanbergerForVA: Hasn’t commented. Meanwhile, the policy remains: “the boy has a right to use the girls’ locker room because he identifies as female.”
Abigail couldn't even condemn this.

Wonder if she was fueled with rage after being asked about it.

