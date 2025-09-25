And THIS Is How It's DONE! Jillian Michaels Calls Down the THUNDER on Psychos Sending Her Death Threats

For years, we've been asking ourselves why people are like this.

For years, we haven't been able to come up with an answer.

When did it stop being ok for us to disagree with one another? Suppose we should ask our pals on the Left since they are the violent, dangerous, and even murderous ones at this point. You'd think after what happened to Charlie Kirk that people on the Left would take down the violent rhetoric and threats; sadly, it's been the opposite. Keep in mind with Jillian Michaels, she's not even really on the Right, she's just someone who has dared disagree with the Left.

And now she has people making death threats ... which she is done putting up with.

I've hired a team to investigate all incoming death threats. They are being reported to the local authorities and the FBI. I'm also going to start posting all then here. This man made sure to also tell my wife she should "die slow". @HomeSmartIntl pic.twitter.com/GqQjCYOTiH — Jillian Michaels (@JillianMichaels) September 25, 2025

Keep in mind, we are not fans of doxxing anyone, but if someone is making death threats openly, well, this is the FO part for F'INGA.

Guessing Malcolm needs a new phone number and email address…he really is smartz… — Ragnar's Paw (@aet2u) September 25, 2025

I wonder what his inbox looks like these days. — THE Irrelevant RK (@Sanity4Texas) September 25, 2025

Call it what it is: evil. — Chris Palmer (@ChristheAV8R) September 25, 2025

Jillian, they don’t take kindly to those who wake up. Once you see it, there is no turning back. I pray for your safety and all those who have reached this stage of knowledge. 🙏🏻 — JoanOfArc (@JoanOfArc287) September 25, 2025

Yup.

Once you stop doing what the Left wants you to do, they don't exactly take it well.

Like at all.

