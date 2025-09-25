We Call It KARMA and It's Spelled BA-HA-HA: James Comey Piece About Jailing...
VIP
A Few Words About Sen. Mark Kelly Saying Trump's Weaponizing the DOJ and...
RATIO ALERT: Amanda Marcotte Shuts Down Replies After Vile Attack on Charlie and...
Rep. Jayapal’s ‘Strike Ready, Street Ready’ Tirade Fuels Outrage and Demands for Action
The Great Epiphany: Comey May Be Indicted and JoJo From Jerz Finally Gets...
Public Broadcasting's Latest Low: Maria Hinojosa Equates ICE to Anne Frank's Nazi Hunters...
Dumb Dumb Newsom's Green Fiasco: California Chases Out Oil and Gas While Begging...
Talk Radio Host Reveals How to Hear the REAL Version of Kamala Harris’s...
Had It Coming: MSNBC Appears to Blame Charlie Kirk and ICE for Deadly...
The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA...
VIP
Dem Deflection: Chuck Schumer Touts ‘Both Sides’ and Gun Control After Lefty Opens...
Greg Gutfeld Explodes at Jessica Tarlov for Rolling Out Tired ‘Both Sides’ Deflection...
Jake Tapper Struck by Sudden Convenient Amnesia That Memory-Holes Decade of Dem Lawfare...
Former ABC Journo Terry Moran Says 'It's an Administration of Trolls, Led by...

And THIS Is How It's DONE! Jillian Michaels Calls Down the THUNDER on Psychos Sending Her Death Threats

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on September 25, 2025
Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP

For years, we've been asking ourselves why people are like this.

For years, we haven't been able to come up with an answer. 

When did it stop being ok for us to disagree with one another? Suppose we should ask our pals on the Left since they are the violent, dangerous, and even murderous ones at this point. You'd think after what happened to Charlie Kirk that people on the Left would take down the violent rhetoric and threats; sadly, it's been the opposite. Keep in mind with Jillian Michaels, she's not even really on the Right, she's just someone who has dared disagree with the Left.

Advertisement

And now she has people making death threats ... which she is done putting up with.

Keep in mind, we are not fans of doxxing anyone, but if someone is making death threats openly, well, this is the FO part for F'INGA.

Yup.

Once you stop doing what the Left wants you to do, they don't exactly take it well.

Like at all.

============================================================

Related:

Facing Potential FBI Investigation, Keith Olbermann Backpedals REAL Fast and Apologizes to Scott Jennings

Steven Crowder Asks X What They'd Rather Do Tonight Than Watch Jimmy Kimmel and Talk About Comedy GOLD

Note Found in ABC Shooter's Car Another SCARY Reminder of How Dangerous the Left Is (Megyn Kelly Zinger)

VA Bad-A*S Nick Freitas Goes OFF on Democrat in EPIC Rant for, Among Other Things, Smearing Charlie Kirk

'And THERE It Is': Scott Weiner's Response to Sinclair REFUSING to Bend the Knee Sounds Pretty Fascist-y

Megyn Kelly Not ABOUT to Let Van Jones Weasel Out of His HATEFUL Accusations Against Charlie Kirk -Watch

============================================================

Recommended

RATIO ALERT: Amanda Marcotte Shuts Down Replies After Vile Attack on Charlie and Erika Kirk
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM FREE SPEECH GUN RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

RATIO ALERT: Amanda Marcotte Shuts Down Replies After Vile Attack on Charlie and Erika Kirk
Grateful Calvin
The Great Epiphany: Comey May Be Indicted and JoJo From Jerz Finally Gets It
Eric V.
The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA College Campus Debate Event
Warren Squire
We Call It KARMA and It's Spelled BA-HA-HA: James Comey Piece About Jailing Trump Comes Back to Haunt Him
Sam J.
Rep. Jayapal’s ‘Strike Ready, Street Ready’ Tirade Fuels Outrage and Demands for Action
justmindy
Dumb Dumb Newsom's Green Fiasco: California Chases Out Oil and Gas While Begging Them to Stay
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

RATIO ALERT: Amanda Marcotte Shuts Down Replies After Vile Attack on Charlie and Erika Kirk Grateful Calvin
Advertisement