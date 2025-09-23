Note Found in ABC Shooter's Car Another SCARY Reminder of How Dangerous the...
VA Bad-A*S Nick Freitas Goes OFF on Democrat in EPIC Rant for, Among Other Things, Smearing Charlie Kirk

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on September 23, 2025
Full disclosure, before a post sharing screenshots from this email from Dan Helmer crossed our timeline this morning, we had no idea who he was.

After reading the garbage he sent people, we are AOK, not having known him before, as he seems like a fairly disingenuous person, which we have sadly come to expect from Democrats.

Especially Virginia Democrats.

These are some of the worst of the WORST. Case in point:

Freitas responded:

Post continues:

... a civilian population at the mercy of dictators, criminals and terrorism by disarming them. The difference is, I swore I would never let it happen to Americans, and he concluded it would be a great idea as long as people like him were in charge. 

If Dan is so sure that these two worldviews can peacefully coexist with one another, then show me the world where Dan and his political party are constantly trying to take more of our money and our property, one where they are not trying to bifurcate the population into "oppressor and oppressed." 

In what world do they not chalk disagreements into racism, sexism and bigotry? 

In what world do they not allow for the slaughter of the unborn through all 9 months of birth? 

In what world do they not push pornographic material in public school libraries? 

What version of their belief system DOESN'T offer chemical castration medicine to gender confused 10 year olds?

If there is such a world, I don't see Dan advocating for it. 

Dan and the leftists have been treating "their fellow countryman" with absolute disdain and hatred for years. And everytime we actually step up to defend ourselves, they immediately claim victim status. 

Dan's just pissed that enough people see through the charade now to finally stop buying it.

What he said.

