VA Bad-A*S Nick Freitas Goes OFF on Democrat in EPIC Rant for, Among Other Things, Smearing Charlie Kirk

Full disclosure, before a post sharing screenshots from this email from Dan Helmer crossed our timeline this morning, we had no idea who he was.

After reading the garbage he sent people, we are AOK, not having known him before, as he seems like a fairly disingenuous person, which we have sadly come to expect from Democrats.

Advertisement

Especially Virginia Democrats.

These are some of the worst of the WORST. Case in point:

Delegate Daniel @HelmerVA, Democrat, just emailed his district a feigning message after Charlie Kirk’s murder:



“I found much of Charlie's rhetoric directed at African Americans, Jews, & Muslims to be antithetical to American pluralism.”



Slanders @NickJFreitas & @RealTomHoman pic.twitter.com/NBry2VPSO0 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) September 23, 2025

Freitas responded:

I couldn't care less what @HelmerVA thinks of me or my remarks. Dan likes to wrap himself in his military service as he works every year to disarm law abiding citizens while letting violent ones out of prison early.



We both went to Iraq. We both saw what happens when you leave… — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) September 23, 2025

Post continues:

... a civilian population at the mercy of dictators, criminals and terrorism by disarming them. The difference is, I swore I would never let it happen to Americans, and he concluded it would be a great idea as long as people like him were in charge. If Dan is so sure that these two worldviews can peacefully coexist with one another, then show me the world where Dan and his political party are constantly trying to take more of our money and our property, one where they are not trying to bifurcate the population into "oppressor and oppressed." In what world do they not chalk disagreements into racism, sexism and bigotry? In what world do they not allow for the slaughter of the unborn through all 9 months of birth? In what world do they not push pornographic material in public school libraries? What version of their belief system DOESN'T offer chemical castration medicine to gender confused 10 year olds? If there is such a world, I don't see Dan advocating for it. Dan and the leftists have been treating "their fellow countryman" with absolute disdain and hatred for years. And everytime we actually step up to defend ourselves, they immediately claim victim status. Dan's just pissed that enough people see through the charade now to finally stop buying it.

What he said.

============================================================

Related:

Sorry, but No One Is Shocked That Kamala Harris Is a Self-Serving Homophobe

'And THERE It Is': Scott Weiner's Response to Sinclair REFUSING to Bend the Knee Sounds Pretty Fascist-y

Listen to a SHOCKED UN After Trump Condemns Palestinian State and Demands Hamas RELEASE Hostages (Watch)

Damning and DICTATOR-Y! Google Admits to What We All KNEW the Biden Admin Was Doing to Conservatives

Megyn Kelly Not ABOUT to Let Van Jones Weasel Out of His HATEFUL Accusations Against Charlie Kirk -Watch

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.