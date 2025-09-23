Listen to a SHOCKED UN After Trump Condemns Palestinian State and Demands Hamas RELEASE Hostages (Watch)

President Donald Trump is speaking to the United Nations General Assembly this morning, and boy oh boy, is he ever SPEAKING. The phrase, 'bull in a China shop' really resonates here as you watch the multiple clips that are floating around social media this morning.
This one, however, is this editor's favorite because he not only called for Hamas to release the hostages NOW, but he also condemned a Palestinian State, which you know ticked the majority of the UNGA off. Far too many of them have given in to the terrorists' demands.
Not that Trump gives one single solitary snot if they are outraged by his comments.
Listen to the very awkward, uncomfortable, and maybe even angry response at the end of this clip where he holds nothing back:
🚨@POTUS condemns a Palestinian State & demands Hamas RELEASE hostages NOW.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 23, 2025
"This body is seeking to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state. That reward would be too great for Hamas terrorists.
Those who want peace should be united under ONE message: RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!" pic.twitter.com/FqZviiQ1ao
What we especially liked about this piece, besides the obvious butthurt from multiple members of the UNGA who want to reward terrorists for some reason, is the Israeli rep's face as he listens to Trump speak the truth. It must be refreshing to finally feel like there's someone on Israel's side for a change.
Recommended
Cue the anti-Semites losing their marbles on X in 3... 2... 1.
============================================================
Related:
Damning and DICTATOR-Y! Google Admits to What We All KNEW the Biden Admin Was Doing to Conservatives
Megyn Kelly Not ABOUT to Let Van Jones Weasel Out of His HATEFUL Accusations Against Charlie Kirk -Watch
It Gets WORSE: Abigail Spanberger's Staff Gets PHYSICAL With Journo Asking Her About Men in Girls' Spaces
BREAKING: Rob Reiner LIVES! ALSO BREAKING: He's Still a Tool: Bill Maher SPARS With Reiner and OOF -Watch
WE DO NOT CARE! Megyn Kelly Decimates Whiny Bulwarker in Straight-Fire Back and Forth and WHOOOA NELLY
============================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member