Listen to a SHOCKED UN After Trump Condemns Palestinian State and Demands Hamas RELEASE Hostages (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on September 23, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

President Donald Trump is speaking to the United Nations General Assembly this morning, and boy oh boy, is he ever SPEAKING. The phrase, 'bull in a China shop' really resonates here as you watch the multiple clips that are floating around social media this morning.

This one, however, is this editor's favorite because he not only called for Hamas to release the hostages NOW, but he also condemned a Palestinian State, which you know ticked the majority of the UNGA off. Far too many of them have given in to the terrorists' demands.

Not that Trump gives one single solitary snot if they are outraged by his comments. 

Listen to the very awkward, uncomfortable, and maybe even angry response at the end of this clip where he holds nothing back:

What we especially liked about this piece, besides the obvious butthurt from multiple members of the UNGA who want to reward terrorists for some reason, is the Israeli rep's face as he listens to Trump speak the truth. It must be refreshing to finally feel like there's someone on Israel's side for a change.

Cue the anti-Semites losing their marbles on X in 3... 2... 1.

============================================================

