BREAKING: Rob Reiner LIVES! ALSO BREAKING: He's Still a Tool: Bill Maher SPARS With Reiner and OOF -Watch

It's been a while since we last saw or heard from Rob Reiner; we assumed Trump winning may have finally driven him to check himself into the funny farm and yet here he is, saying things that are stupid enough to irritate Bill Maher.

Advertisement

Who knew?

Seems Rob doesn't think Democrats should speak to the GOP without putting some conditions in place.

Told you, he still sucks.

Watch:

🚨NEW: Bill Maher SPARS with Liberal Actor Rob Reiner, who wants to put conditions on Dems *EVEN SPEAKING* to GOP🚨



MAHER: "This would make some sense for the Democrats if they had any power. But the idea of 'we don't talk to you when we don't even have the power'? Of course you… pic.twitter.com/oqBdUUBkUB — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 22, 2025

Post continues:

... have to talk to people! "REINER: "Before you have the exchange, you have to agree on certain facts!" MAHER: "No, you don't." REINER: "If somebody says 2+2 is 4 and the other guy says no it's not, how do you begin the discussion?" MAHER: "Rob, that's a slippery slope! ... If you start down that road of, 'I can't talk to you if you believe this crazy thing' — you just can't!"

So yes, Reiner is still a boil on the butt of humanity.

In any case, when Rob gives the example 2+2=4 he's talking about something else, and the something else is 2+C=peanut. He thinks it makes sense and is logical, but rejects listening to someone who says that peanut isn't even math. — NotJohn (@SpaceNotJohn) September 22, 2025

You know you've got problems if Bill f'n Maher is the voice of reason in your conversation. — Nursultan Tulyakbay (@NursultanT) September 22, 2025

Right?

The problem is Reiner is on the side saying 2+2 is 5. — Urban Shocker (@UrbainShockcor) September 22, 2025

Bingo.

============================================================

Related:

Ilhan Omar Lists Various Things She's Proud to Be While Lecturing Her Haters to 'Touch Grass' and HOOBOY

VA Journo Abigail Spanberger LITERALLY Ran From Who Asked About Men in Girls' Bathrooms Just DRAAAGS Her

Nasty Troll Makes UGLY Dig at Erika Kirk's Memorial Entrance and TPUSA Spokesman Ain't Having ANY Of It

WHAT Do We Have HERE? Turns Out Things Weren't So Great for Jimmy Kimmel's Gig BEFORE His Kirk Comments

WE DO NOT CARE! Megyn Kelly Decimates Whiny Bulwarker in Straight-Fire Back and Forth and WHOOOA NELLY

============================================================







Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.