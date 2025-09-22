WATCH: A Lip Reading Expert Tells Us What President Trump and Elon Musk...
Here's Mamdani's Plan for Turbocharging Dem Sanctuary Policies ('the Midterm Ads Write The...
It Gets WORSE: Abigail Spanberger's Staff Gets PHYSICAL With Journo Asking Her About...
Kimmel-Defending Howard Stern Says 'We're Not Gonna Bow to the Gov't' (Remember 'F**k...
YIKES! Check Out Ilhan Omar's List of 'Things' She's Proud to Be ......
VA Journo Abigail Spanberger LITERALLY Ran From Who Asked About Men in Girls'...
Douglass Mackey Launches a Self-Awareness Nuke After Hillary Clinton Wraps Herself In the...
Nasty Troll Makes UGLY Dig at Erika Kirk's Memorial Entrance and TPUSA Spokesman...
WHAT Do We Have HERE? Turns Out Things Weren't So Great for Jimmy...
VIP
ABC News' Jon Karl's Defense of Remarks About Charlie Kirk's Murder Not Impressing...
The Washington Post Is Baffled -- BAFFLED! -- That Charlie Kirk's Memorial Required...
TikTok's Somaya Spews Lies: Dragging Erika Kirk and Usha Vance Through the Mud
David Pakman’s Hot Take: Smearing Charlie Kirk’s Touching Memorial as ‘Disgusting’ Rage-Ba...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

BREAKING: Rob Reiner LIVES! ALSO BREAKING: He's Still a Tool: Bill Maher SPARS With Reiner and OOF -Watch

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:05 PM on September 22, 2025
Twitchy

It's been a while since we last saw or heard from Rob Reiner; we assumed Trump winning may have finally driven him to check himself into the funny farm and yet here he is, saying things that are stupid enough to irritate Bill Maher.

Advertisement

Who knew?

Seems Rob doesn't think Democrats should speak to the GOP without putting some conditions in place.

Told you, he still sucks.

Watch:

Post continues:

...  have to talk to people!

"REINER: "Before you have the exchange, you have to agree on certain facts!" 

MAHER: "No, you don't."

REINER: "If somebody says 2+2 is 4 and the other guy says no it's not, how do you begin the discussion?" 

MAHER: "Rob, that's a slippery slope! ... If you start down that road of, 'I can't talk to you if you believe this crazy thing' — you just can't!"

So yes, Reiner is still a boil on the butt of humanity.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Right?

Bingo.

============================================================

Related:

Ilhan Omar Lists Various Things She's Proud to Be While Lecturing Her Haters to 'Touch Grass' and HOOBOY

VA Journo Abigail Spanberger LITERALLY Ran From Who Asked About Men in Girls' Bathrooms Just DRAAAGS Her

Nasty Troll Makes UGLY Dig at Erika Kirk's Memorial Entrance and TPUSA Spokesman Ain't Having ANY Of It

WHAT Do We Have HERE? Turns Out Things Weren't So Great for Jimmy Kimmel's Gig BEFORE His Kirk Comments

WE DO NOT CARE! Megyn Kelly Decimates Whiny Bulwarker in Straight-Fire Back and Forth and WHOOOA NELLY

============================================================



Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BILL MAHER DEMOCRAT PARTY FREE SPEECH REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Here's Mamdani's Plan for Turbocharging Dem Sanctuary Policies ('the Midterm Ads Write Themselves')
Doug P.
WATCH: A Lip Reading Expert Tells Us What President Trump and Elon Musk Said at the Charlie Kirk Memorial
Aaron Walker
It Gets WORSE: Abigail Spanberger's Staff Gets PHYSICAL With Journo Asking Her About Men in Girls' Spaces
Sam J.
WHAT Do We Have HERE? Turns Out Things Weren't So Great for Jimmy Kimmel's Gig BEFORE His Kirk Comments
Sam J.
VA Journo Abigail Spanberger LITERALLY Ran From Who Asked About Men in Girls' Bathrooms Just DRAAAGS Her
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement