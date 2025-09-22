YIKES! Check Out Ilhan Omar's List of 'Things' She's Proud to Be ... It's Both DAMNING and Eye-Opening

Ilhan Omar has really and truly shown herself to be one of the most prolific haters in history. It takes a lot to hate someone enough to celebrate their death but Omar has found a way to do that. Unfortunately, four Republicans stood by her side when an effort was put forward to remove her from committees ...

Advertisement

With friends like those guys, who needs enemies?

How could they stand with someone this hate-filled?

Pay special attention to what she listed and how she listed it:

I am proud to be born a Muslim.

I am proud to be born in Somalia.

I am proud to have become an American.



None of you can change that no matter how much you rage tweet.



Drink some water and touch grass. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 20, 2025

We know, Ilhan. You're taking advantage of America to help Somalia.

You've admitted it several times.

You forgot to type "I am proud to have married my brother." — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 20, 2025

Are you also proud of committing immigration fraud by marrying your brother? pic.twitter.com/uEPijr29Ux — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 20, 2025

Uh-oh, sensing a theme here, Ilhan.

Quit trying to change our values. Quit trying to make us assimilate to your values. Jesus Christ is our savior. No matter how much you fight for Mohammed, Jesus Christ will be victorious in the end. Have a blessed day. — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) September 20, 2025

Amen.

You will never be a true American. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 20, 2025

Not. Even. Close.

============================================================

Related:

VA Journo Abigail Spanberger LITERALLY Ran From Who Asked About Men in Girls' Bathrooms Just DRAAAGS Her

Nasty Troll Makes UGLY Dig at Erika Kirk's Memorial Entrance and TPUSA Spokesman Ain't Having ANY Of It

WHAT Do We Have HERE? Turns Out Things Weren't So Great for Jimmy Kimmel's Gig BEFORE His Kirk Comments

'All Skin Folks AIN'T Kinfolk': VA Democrat LEADER Goes on Racist Rant About Winsome Earle-Sears (Watch)

WE DO NOT CARE! Megyn Kelly Decimates Whiny Bulwarker in Straight-Fire Back and Forth and WHOOOA NELLY

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.