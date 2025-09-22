BREAKING: Rob Reiner LIVES! ALSO BREAKING: He's Still a Tool: Bill Maher SPARS...
YIKES! Check Out Ilhan Omar's List of 'Things' She's Proud to Be ... It's Both DAMNING and Eye-Opening

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:21 PM on September 22, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Ilhan Omar has really and truly shown herself to be one of the most prolific haters in history. It takes a lot to hate someone enough to celebrate their death but Omar has found a way to do that. Unfortunately, four Republicans stood by her side when an effort was put forward to remove her from committees ...

With friends like those guys, who needs enemies?

How could they stand with someone this hate-filled?

Pay special attention to what she listed and how she listed it:

We know, Ilhan. You're taking advantage of America to help Somalia.

You've admitted it several times.

Uh-oh, sensing a theme here, Ilhan.

Amen.

Not. Even. Close.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

