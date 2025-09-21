'All Skin Folks AIN'T Kinfolk': VA Democrat LEADER Goes on Racist Rant About Winsome Earle-Sears (Watch)

If you're not from Virginia, you may not know Louise Lucas. Consider yourselves lucky in that case. We rarely see such open and ugly contempt from a Democrat, especially when trashing another woman of color. Then again, this is the Democrat Party we're talking about, and we honestly shouldn't be surprised to see them racially attacking Winsome Earle-Sears because she dared to think for herself.

Now, we fully expect Louise to insist she can't be racist, but ... we do not care.

This is racist AF.

And she should be ashamed. Spoiler, we know she won't be.

Watch:

Virginia Democrat, Senate President Pro Tempore, Louise Lucas, a black woman, speaks on Republican Gov candidate Winsome Sears, also a black woman:



“All skin folks ain’t kinfolk!”



“We don’t need somebody who looks like me in the Governor’s mansion… Don’t be fooled!” pic.twitter.com/6V2r61p8LH — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) September 20, 2025

Long ago, when Winsome first won her election as Lt. Governor and started her first day running the Senate, 'someone' hid the gavel from her and so she used her shoe to gavel in session. Now, we can't prove it, but we're pretty sure it was Louise who hid it.

Clearly, she has a problem with Winsome.

Democrats in power in Virginia are pure racists… the only color blind element of @vademocrats is that every one of them is racist if it means holding & gaining power https://t.co/ndpwUln9Wn — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) September 21, 2025

Then again, Louise knows she won't 'own' Winsome like she'd 'own' Abigail Spanberger ... pretty sure that's her real issue with the Republican.

Just spitballin'.

And seriously, who is the obnoxious white woman sitting there smiling and nodding her head? Gross.

Wow, that is atrocious. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) September 21, 2025

Another illustration that to Left-leaning individuals, "diversity" is little more that a white Leftist, black Leftist, Latino Leftist, and an Asian Leftist gathered together to grouse about what rat-fink rodents all conservatives are.



No diversity thought, ideas, or views. None. — Douglas Dean Goode (@douglas_d_goode) September 21, 2025

Vile woman. — LoCo Conservative🍀 (@loudoun_con) September 21, 2025

That's putting it nicely. Ultimately, they're terrified of Winsome winning... the first black female governor in the entire country could be a Republican? That would be the end of their DEI nonsense, and they know it.

Let's go, Winsome.

