UK Shows Off Two-Tiered Justice With Woman Who Posted of Conservatives, ‘Kill Them...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Most Blacks Aren't Republicans Because They 'Can't Hang Out With...

'All Skin Folks AIN'T Kinfolk': VA Democrat LEADER Goes on Racist Rant About Winsome Earle-Sears (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on September 21, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

If you're not from Virginia, you may not know Louise Lucas. Consider yourselves lucky in that case. We rarely see such open and ugly contempt from a Democrat, especially when trashing another woman of color. Then again, this is the Democrat Party we're talking about, and we honestly shouldn't be surprised to see them racially attacking Winsome Earle-Sears because she dared to think for herself.

Now, we fully expect Louise to insist she can't be racist, but ... we do not care.

This is racist AF.

And she should be ashamed. Spoiler, we know she won't be.

Watch:

Long ago, when Winsome first won her election as Lt. Governor and started her first day running the Senate, 'someone' hid the gavel from her and so she used her shoe to gavel in session. Now, we can't prove it, but we're pretty sure it was Louise who hid it.

Clearly, she has a problem with Winsome.

Then again, Louise knows she won't 'own' Winsome like she'd 'own' Abigail Spanberger ... pretty sure that's her real issue with the Republican.

Just spitballin'.

And seriously, who is the obnoxious white woman sitting there smiling and nodding her head? Gross.

That's putting it nicely. Ultimately, they're terrified of Winsome winning... the first black female governor in the entire country could be a Republican? That would be the end of their DEI nonsense, and they know it.

Let's go, Winsome.

