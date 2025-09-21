Tolerant Left Strikes Again --> Gunman Yells 'FREE PALESTINE' Before Opening Fire on Country Club

One person is dead and several others were wounded during a shooting Saturday night at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire. According to reports, the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. ET at the country club located on Mountain Laurels Drive in Nashua.

Reportedly, an adult man was shot and killed, and two other adults were shot and wounded.

Authorities identified the victim as 59-year-old Robert Steven DeCesare.

Oh, and the shooter? Guess what he yelled? Just guess.

Mass shooting in New Hampshire — the terrorist yelled “free Palestine” and then committed terrorism.



“At least three people were taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center by a Bearcat. One man was reportedly shot in the face. The country club was hosting a function and… pic.twitter.com/EyF05bfPeT — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 21, 2025

Post continues:

... people were also eating at Prime Restaurant when the gunmen entered the facility and began shooting people. A witness reported one of the men yelled, “Free Palestine,” before firing upon the guests.”

Has Rashida Tlaib condemned this yet? What about Ilhan Omar?

Didn't think so.

Incidentally, if you're not already following Marina, you really should be.

How long before the authorities there claim we don't know the motive? *eye roll*

Media: The suspect's motivation is unclear — Stu Pidasso (@stepoi43) September 21, 2025

Better yet, how long before our pals on the Left claim this was somehow the act of someone on the violent Right? Yeah, yeah, we know we shouldn't give them any ideas, but we're still waiting for it.

“And then he was seen putting on a red hat and screamed, ‘This is MAGA country,’” — because no matter what, it’s Trump’s fault. 🫤 — Michele (@mlo_crmb) September 21, 2025

Wouldn't put it past them

THAT or they'll claim we're POUNCING on the incident.

Predicatable bastiges.

The “globalize the intifada” people are hard at work. — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) September 21, 2025

Our country is in trouble, folks.

============================================================

