Tolerant Left Strikes Again --> Gunman Yells 'FREE PALESTINE' Before Opening Fire on Country Club

One person is dead and several others were wounded during a shooting Saturday night at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire. According to reports, the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. ET at the country club located on Mountain Laurels Drive in Nashua.
Reportedly, an adult man was shot and killed, and two other adults were shot and wounded.
Authorities identified the victim as 59-year-old Robert Steven DeCesare.
Oh, and the shooter? Guess what he yelled? Just guess.
Mass shooting in New Hampshire — the terrorist yelled “free Palestine” and then committed terrorism.— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 21, 2025
“At least three people were taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center by a Bearcat. One man was reportedly shot in the face. The country club was hosting a function and… pic.twitter.com/EyF05bfPeT
Post continues:
... people were also eating at Prime Restaurant when the gunmen entered the facility and began shooting people. A witness reported one of the men yelled, “Free Palestine,” before firing upon the guests.”
Has Rashida Tlaib condemned this yet? What about Ilhan Omar?
Didn't think so.
Video— https://t.co/GY7gDrCvLo— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 21, 2025
Incidentally, if you're not already following Marina, you really should be.
How long before the authorities there claim we don't know the motive? *eye roll*
Media: The suspect's motivation is unclear— Stu Pidasso (@stepoi43) September 21, 2025
Better yet, how long before our pals on the Left claim this was somehow the act of someone on the violent Right? Yeah, yeah, we know we shouldn't give them any ideas, but we're still waiting for it.
Recommended
“And then he was seen putting on a red hat and screamed, ‘This is MAGA country,’” — because no matter what, it’s Trump’s fault. 🫤— Michele (@mlo_crmb) September 21, 2025
Wouldn't put it past them
THAT or they'll claim we're POUNCING on the incident.
Predicatable bastiges.
The “globalize the intifada” people are hard at work.— Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) September 21, 2025
Our country is in trouble, folks.
============================================================
Related:
YIKES: X Timeline of Unhinged NUTTER Suspected of Firing 3 Shots Into ABC Affiliate an Anti-Trump DOOZY
Hate to Be the Bearer of Bad News, But We've All Disappointed David French Again, THIS Time on Free Speech
The GOAT! --> Charlie Kirk Just Needed One Post to Drop Unfunny Jimmy Kimmel YEARS Ago
Straight-Fire Thread Explaining WHY People Are MOCKING Lefties Crying About 'MUH FREE SPEECH' a Must-READ
HOOBOY! S.E. Cupp Claims the Trump Admin Is KILLING Free Speech and Greg Gutfeld Ain't Havin' NONE Of It
============================================================
Editor’s Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member