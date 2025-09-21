Tolerant Left Strikes Again --> Gunman Yells 'FREE PALESTINE' Before Opening Fire on Country Club

WE DO NOT CARE! Megyn Kelly Decimates Whiny Bulwarker in Straight-Fire Back and...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on September 21, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Casey

One person is dead and several others were wounded during a shooting Saturday night at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire. According to reports, the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. ET at the country club located on Mountain Laurels Drive in Nashua.

Reportedly, an adult man was shot and killed, and two other adults were shot and wounded.

Authorities identified the victim as 59-year-old Robert Steven DeCesare.

Oh, and the shooter? Guess what he yelled? Just guess.

Post continues:

... people were also eating at Prime Restaurant when the gunmen entered the facility and began shooting people. A witness reported one of the men yelled, “Free Palestine,” before firing upon the guests.”

Has Rashida Tlaib condemned this yet? What about Ilhan Omar?

Didn't think so.

Incidentally, if you're not already following Marina, you really should be. 

How long before the authorities there claim we don't know the motive? *eye roll* 

Better yet, how long before our pals on the Left claim this was somehow the act of someone on the violent Right? Yeah, yeah, we know we shouldn't give them any ideas, but we're still waiting for it.

Wouldn't put it past them

THAT or they'll claim we're POUNCING on the incident.

Predicatable bastiges.

Our country is in trouble, folks.

============================================================

