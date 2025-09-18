Straight-Fire Thread Explaining WHY People Are MOCKING Lefties Crying About 'MUH FREE SPEECH' a Must-READ

Maybe the Left has missed it, but very few people outside of their angry little bubble care all that much about Jimmy Kimmel losing his show. In fact, some people are actually super happy about it, and gosh, we wonder why.

Alexandria Brown was good enough to put together another exceptional thread on just this topic.

Grab a snack.

🧵Following is my attempt to outline why I believe the claims of but muh free speech re: Jimmy Kimmel are being met with outright mocking and hostility. These are in no particular order of importance. Grab caffeine conveyance drink of choice and let's get it. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 18, 2025

And some coffee.

1. People are sick of clown nose on clown nose off. Clown nose on close nose off was coined about Jon Stewart's schtick of making a political statement and then, when he received criticism, claiming I'm just a comedian! It's just a joke! Can't you take a joke! — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 18, 2025

We all know Kimmel wasn't joking.

It's an obvious and maddening attempt to avoid taking any responsibility at all for making the statement. People are well aware of this tactic and are utterly sick of it. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 18, 2025

Yup.

When a comedian makes a serious statement about a matter, that comedian is no longer speaking as a comedian. That comedian is speaking as any other commentator on a matter and should be treated the same. Falling back on but it was a joke is pathetic. People see through it. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 18, 2025

We're pretty sure even the Left sees through it, but they don't want to admit it.

II. The lies about Biden's mental and physical health. Sadly, nearly everyone in America, the world, really, has dealt or is dealing with a family member or friend going through the destruction of dementia. People know what it looks like. People know what it sounds like. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 18, 2025

People are not as dumb as the Left thinks.

The years of lies that Biden is just fine, what are you, a doctor, it's a conspiracy theory to say he's not the best Biden that's ever been resulted in making people livid at being told that what they knew was true wasn't true at all. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 18, 2025

Bingo.

People looked at Biden and saw what their parents or grandparents or friend were going through and they knew he wasn't fine at all. The claims now of oh noes the White House staff were so clever we were fooled make those trying that line look like idiots. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 18, 2025

Indeed.

Everyone knows that if it weren't for that debate, the lies that Biden was just fine would have continued right through election day. Everyone knows this. People have absolutely no more patience for being told what you saw and heard isn't really what you saw and heard. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 18, 2025

Oh, they'd have totally run with Biden if that debate hadn't been so awful. They loved their little 'shadow government.'

Kimmel was not joking about it being MAGA. It wasn't satire. He was absolutely serious about it and everyone who watches what he said knows it. People are sick (and tired) of being lied to about what they see with their own eyes. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 18, 2025

Kimmel was being an a-hole.

Trois. Russia Russia Russia. There have been no public negative consequences for any member of the press who pushed Russiagate and who said that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian misinformation. It's a joke now that everything the Left doesn't like is Russia Russia Russia. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 18, 2025

Would love to see some consequences, any consequences.

The press has spent nearly a decade pushing that everything that Trump does and says, and everything that everyone on the Right does or says, is actually being controlled by Putin. It's deeply, darkly amusing how like clockwork the this is what Putin would do comments are made. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 18, 2025

This. ^

People want accountability for all the lies about Russia. If the scalp that is had is Kimmel's about something else, so be it. Accountability will, however be had. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 18, 2025

So be it.

Quatro. That's not rain. People are sick of being told that the urine being poured down upon their heads is actually rain. No, Kimmel was not making a joke. No, it was not satire. He made statements that were false in order to blame the side that didn't do it for a murder. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 18, 2025

He was doing his part to make it possible for the Left to pretend they weren't responsible ONCE AGAIN for violence.

People are done, absolutely done, right down to the DNA, with being told that the obvious truth is a lie. Done. Kimmel had every opportunity to say look, I was trying to be edgy and I missed and it was the wrong time to do that, I'm sorry. He didn't. Okay then. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 18, 2025

People. Are. Done.

To sum up: people are sick (and tired) of all the lies the press vomits out and people are sick (and tired) of comedians trying to hide behind it's a joke when it was meant seriously. Sow and reap. Sow and reap.



Have a corgi. /fin pic.twitter.com/YHtPfycIzm — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 18, 2025

Awww, we have two corgis, thanks.

