Straight-Fire Thread Explaining WHY People Are MOCKING Lefties Crying About 'MUH FREE SPEECH' a Must-READ

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on September 18, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Maybe the Left has missed it, but very few people outside of their angry little bubble care all that much about Jimmy Kimmel losing his show. In fact, some people are actually super happy about it, and gosh, we wonder why.

Alexandria Brown was good enough to put together another exceptional thread on just this topic.

Grab a snack.

And some coffee.

We all know Kimmel wasn't joking.

Yup.

We're pretty sure even the Left sees through it, but they don't want to admit it.

People are not as dumb as the Left thinks.

Bingo.

Indeed.

Oh, they'd have totally run with Biden if that debate hadn't been so awful. They loved their little 'shadow government.'

Kimmel was being an a-hole. 

Would love to see some consequences, any consequences.

This. ^

So be it.

He was doing his part to make it possible for the Left to pretend they weren't responsible ONCE AGAIN for violence.

People. Are. Done.

Awww, we have two corgis, thanks.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Democrats and playing the victim when necessary (looking at you, Jimmy). 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

