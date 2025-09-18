HOOBOY! S.E. Cupp Claims the Trump Admin Is KILLING Free Speech and Greg...
HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume Drops Some First-Amendment TRUTH on Stupid People Crying About Jim...
‘As a Black Woman’: Jasmine Crockett Says She Lives in Constant Fear of...
Chris Hayes vs. Chris Hayes on the First Amendment (Lefty Media Shot/Chaser of...
'Deplatforming WORKS!' Conservatives Thanking AOC for Helping 'Oust' Jimmy Kimmel Is a BEA...
Roseanne Drops a Self-Awareness MOAB on Barack Obama for Clutching Free Speech Pearls...
VIP
Virginia Democrats Are TERRIFIED That Winsome Earle-Sears Is Going to Win - Ask...
Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Slam Trump As a Free Speech Threat Collapses Under...
REE! Eric Swalwell's Flustered Jimmy Kimmel Interview Makes His Back and Forth MELTDOWN...
Tim Pool Uses Brian Stelter's Own WORDS About Roseanne to DROP Him for...
Let the POINTING and Laughing BEGIN! Jessica Tarlov's Free Speech Dig at the...
Jim Acosta Spots the REAL Victim After Charlie Kirk's Assassination and Attempts on...
Roseanne Would Like a Word With the Jimmy Kimmel Crybabies
Chris Hayes Sobs Into His Sweater Over Kimmel’s Exit in Late Night Free...

Kamala Harris ADMITS She Had a Problem With Pete Buttigieg Being GAY and Scott Jennings' Reaction Is GOLD

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on September 18, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Kamala Harris must have decided she is never running for office again when she wrote her tell-all because HOLY COW, the hag has thrown everyone and their uncle under the bus to make herself look better for having lost so massively. She blamed Joe Biden, she blamed Jill Biden, she blamed the Biden family in general, and now she has said she couldn't pick Pete Buttigieg as her VP because he's gay.

Advertisement

No, really.

And that's why she ended up with dingus, Tim Walz.

We can't even come close to making something up that's this delicious.

Scott Jennings appears to think this is as funny as we do - heck, he might find it even funnier:

Buffon Tim Walz.

That should be his new official title.

And HA, Kamala thinks being gay is a liability. Let THAT sink in.

Recommended

HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume Drops Some First-Amendment TRUTH on Stupid People Crying About Jimmy Kimmel
Sam J.
Advertisement

WOOF.

Thank God Trump won.

That's all we have to say about this.

============================================================

Related:

'Deplatforming WORKS!' Conservatives Thanking AOC for Helping 'Oust' Jimmy Kimmel Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Virginia Democrats Are TERRIFIED That Winsome Earle-Sears Is Going to Win - Ask Me How I Know

REE! Eric Swalwell's Flustered Jimmy Kimmel Interview Makes His Back and Forth MELTDOWN on X Even Funnier

Tim Pool Uses Brian Stelter's Own WORDS About Roseanne to DROP Him for Crying About Jimmy Kimmel and HAAA

Let the POINTING and Laughing BEGIN! Jessica Tarlov's Free Speech Dig at the Right Goes OH SO Very Wrong

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Democrats and playing the victim when necessary (looking at you, Jimmy). 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

KAMALA HARRIS PETE BUTTIGIEG TIM WALZ LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume Drops Some First-Amendment TRUTH on Stupid People Crying About Jimmy Kimmel
Sam J.
'Deplatforming WORKS!' Conservatives Thanking AOC for Helping 'Oust' Jimmy Kimmel Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
REE! Eric Swalwell's Flustered Jimmy Kimmel Interview Makes His Back and Forth MELTDOWN on X Even Funnier
Sam J.
‘As a Black Woman’: Jasmine Crockett Says She Lives in Constant Fear of White Supremacist Violence
Warren Squire
Let the POINTING and Laughing BEGIN! Jessica Tarlov's Free Speech Dig at the Right Goes OH SO Very Wrong
Sam J.
Chris Hayes vs. Chris Hayes on the First Amendment (Lefty Media Shot/Chaser of the Day)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume Drops Some First-Amendment TRUTH on Stupid People Crying About Jimmy Kimmel Sam J.
Advertisement