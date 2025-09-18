Kamala Harris ADMITS She Had a Problem With Pete Buttigieg Being GAY and Scott Jennings' Reaction Is GOLD

Kamala Harris must have decided she is never running for office again when she wrote her tell-all because HOLY COW, the hag has thrown everyone and their uncle under the bus to make herself look better for having lost so massively. She blamed Joe Biden, she blamed Jill Biden, she blamed the Biden family in general, and now she has said she couldn't pick Pete Buttigieg as her VP because he's gay.

Advertisement

No, really.

And that's why she ended up with dingus, Tim Walz.

We can't even come close to making something up that's this delicious.

NEW: Kamala Harris passed on her top choice for a running mate—Pete Buttigieg—because it would've been “too big of a risk” for a Black woman to run with a gay man, she writes in her book, @JonLemire reports: pic.twitter.com/wa8ny1ryuW — Yoni Appelbaum (@YAppelbaum) September 18, 2025

Scott Jennings appears to think this is as funny as we do - heck, he might find it even funnier:

Kamala Harris claims she couldn't pick Pete Buttigieg as her VP because he's gay, so she settled for buffoon Tim Walz.



So to her, being gay is a bigger liability than endorsing taxpayer-funded sex changes for minors?!



This logic is incoherent. Voters made the right choice. pic.twitter.com/FwsBLUvbK7 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 18, 2025

Buffon Tim Walz.

That should be his new official title.

And HA, Kamala thinks being gay is a liability. Let THAT sink in.

Kamala Harris wrote that she couldn't pick Pete Buttigieg as VP because it was "too big a risk" for a black woman to run with a gay man.



So she picked Tim Walz. https://t.co/Ik1DsW9mHh pic.twitter.com/xMJT8Db284 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 18, 2025

WOOF.

Thank God Trump won.

That's all we have to say about this.

