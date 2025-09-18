REE! Eric Swalwell's Flustered Jimmy Kimmel Interview Makes His Back and Forth MELTDOWN on X Even Funnier

It's been a while since we last wrote about Eric Swalwell, mainly because our readers don't seem to care much about when he says stupid things. Almost as if that's just a constant for ol' Eric, and us pointing that out is old news.

Advertisement

Who wants to read old news, right?

That being said, we think you'll find this pretty damn funny. Seems Eric is very upset about Jimmy Kimmel being taken off the air. Gosh, we haven't seen him this upset since his Communist Chinese girlfriend dumped him.

*cough cough*

This gives you an idea of how bad it was:

Lol Swalwell hasn’t been this upset since his Chinese girlfriend broke up with him. pic.twitter.com/dzygvkxyC6 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 18, 2025

And then this morning he did an interview and he's clearly not doing well.

Eric Swalwell says Jimmy Kimmel "has a right" to a show on television after his disgusting comments on Charlie Kirk's assassination led to ABC pulling him off air.



"It should shake every American that @POTUS is out there firing comedians..."



What is he talking about? pic.twitter.com/IOJDdlYUzD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 18, 2025

One might even say he was flustered.

HA HA HA HA HA

NEW: A flustered Eric Swalwell says Jimmy Kimmel losing his show should “shake” every American, says Greg Gutfeld is not funny.



“It should shake every American that the president of The United States is out there firing comedians who make fun of him.”



This is way better comedy… pic.twitter.com/Ktg3byCObs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 18, 2025

And we're not entirely sure why Eric shared this old post from Charlie Kirk, pointing out that yes, they've been trying to cancel the Right for a long, long time.

If you're interested in the back-and-forth that made him so fussy, here's what transpired before this embarrassing AF interview. David Portnoy got under Swalwell's skin (not that it takes much):

With Kimmel getting canned I’m seeing lots of people talking about the hypocrisy of cancel culture. To me Cancel culture is when people go out of their way to dig up old tweets, videos etc looking for dirt on somebody they don’t like in an effort to get them fired. Like if… — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 18, 2025

Post continues:

... Kimmel got canceled for shit he did on the Man Show that would be cancel culture. But when a person says something that a ton of people find offensive, rude, dumb in real time and then that person is punished for it that’s not cancel culture. That is consequences for your actions.

Enter the doofus rep from CA:

He’s a f**king comedian — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 18, 2025

Oooh, he's so edgy when he swears like that. Super relatable, right, California?

Not to mention, Kimmel wasn't making a joke.

Swalwell got all sorts of fussy with people on his timeline:

Wrong. Comedians are funny. — MH60CE (@MH60_CE) September 18, 2025

You’re the joke police? Got it. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 18, 2025

Advertisement

Prepare yourself, this is not the first time he uses this zinger.

If that was true he’d tell jokes. — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) September 18, 2025

And cue the stupid:

Oh you’re the joke police. Got it. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 18, 2025

He's just so BAD at this.

DERP.

============================================================

Related:

Tim Pool Uses Brian Stelter's Own WORDS About Roseanne to DROP Him for Crying About Jimmy Kimmel and HAAA

Let the POINTING and Laughing BEGIN! Jessica Tarlov's Free Speech Dig at the Right Goes OH SO Very Wrong

Scumbag Who Helped Tyler Robinson Escape By Claiming HE Did It Just Ran Head-First Into KARMA

Who Wants to Tell Her? Decoding Fox News Account Claims Antifa Isn't a Group But a Philosophy

'You Are a DISGRACE!' Someone Better Call 9-1-1 Because, LOL, Kash Patel Just ENDED Adam Schiff (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Democrats and playing the victim when necessary (looking at you, Jimmy).

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!