REE! Eric Swalwell's Flustered Jimmy Kimmel Interview Makes His Back and Forth MELTDOWN on X Even Funnier

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on September 18, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

It's been a while since we last wrote about Eric Swalwell, mainly because our readers don't seem to care much about when he says stupid things. Almost as if that's just a constant for ol' Eric, and us pointing that out is old news.

Who wants to read old news, right?

That being said, we think you'll find this pretty damn funny. Seems Eric is very upset about Jimmy Kimmel being taken off the air. Gosh, we haven't seen him this upset since his Communist Chinese girlfriend dumped him.

*cough cough*

This gives you an idea of how bad it was:

And then this morning he did an interview and he's clearly not doing well.

One might even say he was flustered.

HA HA HA HA HA

And we're not entirely sure why Eric shared this old post from Charlie Kirk, pointing out that yes, they've been trying to cancel the Right for a long, long time.

If you're interested in the back-and-forth that made him so fussy, here's what transpired before this embarrassing AF interview. David Portnoy got under Swalwell's skin (not that it takes much):

Post continues:

... Kimmel got canceled for shit he did on the Man Show that would be cancel culture. But when a person says something that a ton of people find offensive, rude, dumb in real time and then that person is punished for it that’s not cancel culture. That is consequences for your actions.

Enter the doofus rep from CA:

Oooh, he's so edgy when he swears like that. Super relatable, right, California?

Not to mention, Kimmel wasn't making a joke.

Swalwell got all sorts of fussy with people on his timeline:

Prepare yourself, this is not the first time he uses this zinger.

And cue the stupid:

He's just so BAD at this.

DERP.

