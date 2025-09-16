Scumbag Who Helped Tyler Robinson Escape By Claiming HE Did It Just Ran Head-First Into KARMA

As Twitchy readers know, the man who initially claimed he shot Charlie Kirk was lying to help the actual assassin escape. He admitted as much. Well, it seems he's making the news again, but not for obstructing justice this time.

No, no, it's something far worse.

BREAKING: George Zinn, 71, arrested at the scene of Charlie Kirk’s assassination and who falsely claimed to be the shooter, has now been charged with felony obstruction of justice and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after the FBI discovered images of underage girls… pic.twitter.com/NwE8LMkOqB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 16, 2025

Post continues:

... on his phone.

Huh. Seems lying about a horrific event so an actual murderer could get away was not such a great idea after all. And you know what, this seems to happen every time because these people are the company they keep.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

Another Pervert on the left. Getting a little too high to count lately....

Crazy stuff.

Wow, a Democrat pedo and terrorist... I AM SHOCKED!!!



🤭🤭🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️

Yes, we were shocked as well.

Oh wait, no. Not even a little bit.

Here is what allegedly happened with Zinn:

George Zinn, the 71-year-old man initially arrested at the scene of the September 10, 2025, shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, has now been charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor related to child… pic.twitter.com/jqPiHo0jvK — josette caruso (@josettecaruso) September 16, 2025

Post continues:

... pornography possession. Zinn, a long-time fixture at Utah political events known for disruptive behavior and prior arrests (mostly for trespassing), falsely confessed to the shooting immediately after it occurred, shouting that he had done it and even asking police to shoot him. He later admitted to investigators that he lied to distract authorities from the real shooter, hoping to become a "martyr," but he has no known connection to the actual suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who was arrested on September 12 after a manhunt. The child pornography charges stem from a separate investigation triggered during Zinn's detention. After complaining of chest pains and being hospitalized, authorities examined his phone with his reluctant consent. He admitted to FBI agents that he used the device to view child sexual abuse material because it aroused him sexually. A review by sheriff's deputies uncovered more than 20 images of child pornography, including underage girls in underwear, along with explicit messages about sexual acts involving minors. On September 16, 2025, Utah prosecutors filed four felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor against him, in addition to the existing second-degree felony charge of obstruction of justice. Zinn was booked into Utah County Jail after his hospital release. Zinn's history includes over 30 years of arrests in Utah, such as a 2013 bomb threat charge at the Salt Lake City Marathon and repeated trespassing at political gatherings, protests, and even movie screenings. Efforts to enroll him in mental health court for misdemeanors were unsuccessful, according to local prosecutors. The case has drawn widespread attention amid the national outcry over Kirk's assassination, which President Trump called a "dark moment for America," but authorities emphasize Zinn's actions were unrelated to the plot.

It's called karma, and it's spelled HA HA HA.

