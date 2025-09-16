'You Are a DISGRACE!' Someone Better Call 9-1-1 Because, LOL, Kash Patel Just ENDED Adam Schiff (Watch)

Post Guild Supports Comrades, Journalism Not So Much
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on September 16, 2025
Senate Judiciary Democrats

We could watch Kash Patel own Senate Democrats every single day, over and over again. They have no idea who they are dealing with and how to debate someone who cares so little about upsetting them or making them look bad.

They've grown accustomed to FBI directors who hem and haw, pretending to be the adult in the room.

Yeah, that's not happening with Patel, especially when it comes to dealing with Adam Schiff.

We thought he made Cory Booker look bad, but holy HECKINS, we hadn't seen nothin' yet.

Watch. This.

GO AHEAD AND RUN TO THE CAMERAS.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This may be the best thing we've seen since Trump told Hillary she'd be in jail ... 

Classic Patel.

And then some.

Yes, we did a goofy fist-pump and whooped a little in our office, and yes, it made the corgs bark.

Worth it.

