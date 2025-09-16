'You Are a DISGRACE!' Someone Better Call 9-1-1 Because, LOL, Kash Patel Just ENDED Adam Schiff (Watch)

We could watch Kash Patel own Senate Democrats every single day, over and over again. They have no idea who they are dealing with and how to debate someone who cares so little about upsetting them or making them look bad.

Advertisement

They've grown accustomed to FBI directors who hem and haw, pretending to be the adult in the room.

Yeah, that's not happening with Patel, especially when it comes to dealing with Adam Schiff.

We thought he made Cory Booker look bad, but holy HECKINS, we hadn't seen nothin' yet.

Watch. This.

🔥HOLY SMOKES: FBI Director Kash Patel just EVISCERATED Adam Schiff



"You are the biggest FRAUD to ever sit in the United States Senate. You are a DISGRACE to this institution and an utter COWARD!"



"You are a political BUFOON at BEST"



"Go ahead and run to the cameras" pic.twitter.com/fpceJkE2RX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2025

GO AHEAD AND RUN TO THE CAMERAS.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This may be the best thing we've seen since Trump told Hillary she'd be in jail ...

Classic Patel.

Now this was great to see and Schiff deserved every bit of this. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 16, 2025

And then some.

Finally!!! The truth must be told. Thank you @FBIDirectorKash — MollyB (@FLisMyHome) September 16, 2025

Yes, we did a goofy fist-pump and whooped a little in our office, and yes, it made the corgs bark.

Worth it.

============================================================

Related:

If You Thought Biden Was Corrupt, You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! Just GUESS Who Biden's FBI Was Spying On

WHOA --> Check Out Which Group the FBI Is Investigating As Part of Extended Network in Kirk Assassination

'This Is MY TIME': Don't Look Now, But Kash Patel Just Basically Made Cory Booker Cry Like a Girl (WATCH)

Greg Gutfeld OWNS the NYT for Taking Republicans POUNCE to a Whole New Level of DUMB After Kirk's Murder

THERE It Is! WATCH Dick Durbin's Face As Kash Patel Fires BACK With Question HE'D Rather NOT Answer -Clip

Glenn Youngkin DROPS Abigail Spanberger for Refusing to Call for Dot Heffron's IMMEDIATE Resignation

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!