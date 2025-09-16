Greg Gutfeld OWNS the NYT for Taking Republicans POUNCE to a Whole New Level of DUMB After Kirk's Murder

WHOA --> Check Out Which Group the FBI Is Investigating As Part of...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on September 16, 2025
Twitchy

It's been nearly a week since Charlie Kirk was assassinated in broad daylight and in front of the entire world, and we're sorry to say that the Left's reaction has only gotten worse. We knew it wasn't good; we've seen their reactions to anyone supporting life or goodness in general, but you'd think a young man losing his life in front of millions would be the one thing they'd either say something kind about OR ignore if they're not able.

Especially as we learn more and more about the alleged assassin and his trans boyfriend or girlfriend ... or whatever.

What's really crazy is the media working overtime to not only claim there is political violence on both sides, but to paint somehow the horrible people celebrating Kirk's death who lost their jobs as the REAL victims in all of this.

We can't even make this up.

Post continues:

... targets.

fantastic work there, guys.

What he said.

It's wild how even after someone on the Right was literally murdered, they feel that they are somehow the victims. 

And PUH-lease with the political violence being on both sides BS; the Right isn't shooting at the Left.

'This Is MY TIME': Don't Look Now, But Kash Patel Just Basically Made Cory Booker Cry Like a Girl (WATCH)
Sam J.
Sorry, not even a little bit sorry.

============================================================

