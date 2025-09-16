THERE It Is! WATCH Dick Durbin's Face As Kash Patel Fires BACK With...
Top Terrorism Charges Against the Violent Left's Hero Luigi Mangione Thrown Out - Left Celebrates (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on September 16, 2025
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP

A judge in the state case has thrown out Luigi Mangione's top terrorism charges.

From the New York Post:

A judge has thrown out the top counts in Luigi Mangione’s state murder case – rejecting claims that the accused killer can be charged as a terrorist — in a huge blow to prosecutors.

In a ruling released Tuesday, Judge Gregory Carro tossed charges of murder in the first degree as an act of terrorism and murder in the second degree against the 27-year-old Ivy League grad.

While we're not experts, Mangione's actions certainly seem like terrorism to us, but hey, what do we know?

Oh, and by the way, this just gets worse as these things often seem to:

If a man who guns down another innocent man in cold blood is a hero, we've got a serious problem in this country. Granted, we already knew that watchin the horrific response from these same people about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Always about the narrative, not the truth.

We can only hope.

That's what happens when Democrats favor criminals and killers over victims.

