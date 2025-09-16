Top Terrorism Charges Against the Violent Left's Hero Luigi Mangione Thrown Out - Left Celebrates (Watch)

A judge in the state case has thrown out Luigi Mangione's top terrorism charges.

Luigi Mangione top terrorism charges thrown out by judge in state case in massive blow to DA https://t.co/boQsP7Xa9G pic.twitter.com/sDwonDcSxi — New York Post (@nypost) September 16, 2025

From the New York Post:

A judge has thrown out the top counts in Luigi Mangione’s state murder case – rejecting claims that the accused killer can be charged as a terrorist — in a huge blow to prosecutors. In a ruling released Tuesday, Judge Gregory Carro tossed charges of murder in the first degree as an act of terrorism and murder in the second degree against the 27-year-old Ivy League grad.

While we're not experts, Mangione's actions certainly seem like terrorism to us, but hey, what do we know?

Oh, and by the way, this just gets worse as these things often seem to:

🚨 NOW: People are cheering and hugging in reaction to Luigi Mangione having his terrorism charges dropped. The murder count will stand.



"Free Luigi!"



They want him to be released, and view him as a hero. We have massive issues as a country. pic.twitter.com/6OQlv8cEKo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 16, 2025

If a man who guns down another innocent man in cold blood is a hero, we've got a serious problem in this country. Granted, we already knew that watchin the horrific response from these same people about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

This is why all the ADL data is wrong. They don’t classify all these events correctly to protect the stats and confuse low iq liberals. — Hakim (@kareemjeanjr) September 16, 2025

Always about the narrative, not the truth.

Well, it will not be the same in the federal case! @AGPamBondi — Linda Marie Lovison (@lilo623) September 16, 2025

We can only hope.

Premeditated, cold-blooded murder in the middle of Manhattan only gets you 15 years. Our justice system is broken beyond repair. — Lisa Cappiello (@LisaCappiello08) September 16, 2025

That's what happens when Democrats favor criminals and killers over victims.

