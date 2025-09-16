Remember That Old White Guy We THOUGHT Was Charlie Kirk's Assassin At First? Yeah ... ABOUT That Guy

Moments after the world witnessed Charlie Kirk being assassinated in broad daylight, many believed an old bald white dude was the gunman because HE SAID HE WAS. Of course, now we know that was a lie.

But why lie about it?

Because he wanted to give the real gunman time to escape.

No, really.

Take a look at this:

“Zinn reportedly told an officer that he was glad he said he shot [Kirk] so the real suspect could get away. He also said he ‘wanted to be a martyr for the person who was shot,’ according to the probable cause statement.” An improvised, on-the-fly, pro-murder accomplice. https://t.co/fLPD2VhqKr — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 16, 2025

He thought he could be a martyr.

What the Hell is WRONG with these people?! When did it become ok to murder someone for their beliefs? Is that really where we are as a country, because folks, the gross hatred, the divisive ugliness, and the outright celebrating of Kirk's death on the Left has been something we never thought we'd see, even knowing how awful many of them are.

Then we see this guy deciding to help the gunman just 'cuz.

We got nothin'.

From News Nation:

The first man arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Charlie Kirk yelled, “I shot him, now shoot me” immediately after the shooting in an attempt to help the shooter escape, according to newly filed documents. George Zinn, 71, was taken into custody following the shooting, but he was later cleared of having any direct involvement with the shooting. He was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of justice.

What a complete nutball.

