Remember That Old White Guy We THOUGHT Was Charlie Kirk's Assassin At First? Yeah ... ABOUT That Guy

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on September 16, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Moments after the world witnessed Charlie Kirk being assassinated in broad daylight, many believed an old bald white dude was the gunman because HE SAID HE WAS. Of course, now we know that was a lie.

But why lie about it?

Because he wanted to give the real gunman time to escape. 

No, really.

Take a look at this:

He thought he could be a martyr.

What the Hell is WRONG with these people?! When did it become ok to murder someone for their beliefs? Is that really where we are as a country, because folks, the gross hatred, the divisive ugliness, and the outright celebrating of Kirk's death on the Left has been something we never thought we'd see, even knowing how awful many of them are.

Then we see this guy deciding to help the gunman just 'cuz.

We got nothin'.

From News Nation:

The first man arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Charlie Kirk yelled, “I shot him, now shoot me” immediately after the shooting in an attempt to help the shooter escape, according to newly filed documents.

George Zinn, 71, was taken into custody following the shooting, but he was later cleared of having any direct involvement with the shooting. He was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of justice.

What a complete nutball.

============================================================

