Here FOR IT! Mary Katharine Ham NUKES Randi Weingarten for Deleting LIE She Pushed About Kirk's Murder

If you're wondering why so many teachers have been posting such ugly, hate-filled, repugnant things about Charlie Kirk's assassination, look no further than the leaders of the two biggest teachers' unions in the country, Becky Pringle and Randi Weingarten.

Especially when Weingarten deliberately spreads misinformation about the gunman being a Republican because that's her M.O.

That is who she is.

Luckily, thousands of people called her out, and we imagine that after the news started breaking about Robinson's boyfriend (girlfriend?!), she figured out she had no choice other than to delete the screenshot she had left up for a long, long time.

And then she tried patting herself on the back for deleting it.

No, we're not making this up:

I have deleted because some on the right thought it was a false flag. I hear you; I want to be responsive so I deleted. Political violence must be condemned, and we all must de-escalate. https://t.co/qPoP67VbUE — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇸 🖇️👩‍🎓📚 (@rweingarten) September 14, 2025

Some on the Right thought it was a false flag.

WHAT?!

She deleted this post:

This is what she deleted. She’s a POS radical. As are hundreds of other teachers posting their support of a murder. This is gaslighting nonsense. https://t.co/ktj5mnok7Y pic.twitter.com/N3hDUH0fKf — Mr. Conte (@Suspensionboss) September 14, 2025

Mary Katharine Ham with the TKO:

Yes, we read the actual words you posted. To be fair, you know almost nothing about reading comprehension, as illustrated by the NAEP results. https://t.co/9Ba41Lpfbh — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 15, 2025

Ouch.

As usual, ol' Randi the angry hobbit has turned off her replies.

No one on the Right thought it was a false flag, Randi. We thought it was untrue. https://t.co/mQ45Cg6UEZ pic.twitter.com/1vqTGWdZ9y — Midwestern Mom (@midwstrn_mom) September 14, 2025

We knew it was untrue.

And likely, so did Randi. That didn't stop her from pushing it as if it were true.

If she really wants to tone down the rhetoric, she should stop lying so much for political gain. Then again, after what we saw in 2020, we're not entirely sure she's capable of doing anything like that.

Nobody spreads hate and violence better than the teachers' unions. Ok, that's not fair, the mainstream media is better at it, but just barely.

