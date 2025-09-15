VIP
Argle BARGLE! Taylor Lorenz Has Case of the BIG MADS Over J.D. Vance Hosting for Charlie Kirk and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on September 15, 2025
Twitter Screenshot

As Twitchy readers know, JD Vance will be sitting in for Charlie Kirk today on his show, which says so much about Charlie. And Vance, for that matter. While we have seen a tremendous amount of hate and division from the Left after Kirk's assassination, we have seen so much love, unity, and goodness on the Right. We are truly seeing that it's not just Left against Right, though, it's good versus evil.

Case in point, Taylor Lorenz is losing the few marbles she has left over Vance's appearance.

And as usual, she's not only blocked us and this editor, but turned off comments because deep down she knows she's an unlikable rage donkey.

Take a look:

As usual, Taylor is wrong. So wrong. You know, even a broken clock is right twice a day ...

This isn't going well for Cray-Cray Tay-Tay:

Gosh, you mean telling people who just watched one of their own murdered in broad daylight that they deserve it isn't smart? We're shocked.

Granny Lorenz is the opposite of a free speech enthusiast. 

Just sayin'.

We're not convinced she's aware yet.

Oooh, good reminder.

This is an insult to clowns everywhere, thank you very much.

BUT VANCE! ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

And by God, she sticks to doing just that.

Heh.

