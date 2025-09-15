Argle BARGLE! Taylor Lorenz Has Case of the BIG MADS Over J.D. Vance Hosting for Charlie Kirk and HOOBOY

As Twitchy readers know, JD Vance will be sitting in for Charlie Kirk today on his show, which says so much about Charlie. And Vance, for that matter. While we have seen a tremendous amount of hate and division from the Left after Kirk's assassination, we have seen so much love, unity, and goodness on the Right. We are truly seeing that it's not just Left against Right, though, it's good versus evil.
Case in point, Taylor Lorenz is losing the few marbles she has left over Vance's appearance.
And as usual, she's not only blocked us and this editor, but turned off comments because deep down she knows she's an unlikable rage donkey.
Take a look:
Taylor likes to spew retarded rhetoric but keeps her comments closed ... wow huge COWARDESS!!— Sheri™ (@FFT1776) September 15, 2025
VP Vance’s message and information is what’s important. Not where it’s delivered from.
The left can’t miss an opportunity to spread hate.
Leave Taylor a comment!@TaylorLorenz https://t.co/SrsMg03eh7
As usual, Taylor is wrong. So wrong. You know, even a broken clock is right twice a day ...
This isn't going well for Cray-Cray Tay-Tay:
Trump and Vance are actually trying to lower the temperature. This is how you calm the right: you mourn with them. It tends to work better than telling them they're evil people who don't matter. https://t.co/skhHwEd4bI— Servant to Poo-bah the Cat (@PoobahTheCat) September 15, 2025
Gosh, you mean telling people who just watched one of their own murdered in broad daylight that they deserve it isn't smart? We're shocked.
“Free speech enthusiast”— dac (@the_dacc_) September 15, 2025
*turns off replies*
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/FlpVbjb5re
Granny Lorenz is the opposite of a free speech enthusiast.
Just sayin'.
When did you first become aware that you are a hateful person with no empathy for people who think differently than you? https://t.co/v4lOxx20DY— John Tillman (@JohnMTillman) September 15, 2025
We're not convinced she's aware yet.
The last vice president went on Call Her Daddy… I think this will be just fine. https://t.co/TUPPvD0AZM— Kyle Pierce for Indiana (@PierceForIN) September 15, 2025
Oooh, good reminder.
Why have a Twitter account if you don’t allow anyone to reply to ur posts lol@TaylorLorenz is a straight up 🤡 https://t.co/9eW78owXPu— pawg problems (@PAWGGY) September 15, 2025
This is an insult to clowns everywhere, thank you very much.
You are the problem, @TaylorLorenz. https://t.co/5rJC8M8s5H— Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki (@MatthewWielicki) September 15, 2025
BUT VANCE! ARGLE BARGLE RAR!
Taylor keeps a sticky note on her mirror that says "go out there and tweet the dumbest s**t imaginable." and she tries to live that motto every day. https://t.co/jYMy53HRhm— Wired West (@Horny4Ryobi) September 15, 2025
And by God, she sticks to doing just that.
Heh.
