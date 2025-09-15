'WE F**KING DID IT!' FBI Investigates Social Media Posts From at Least 7...
EPIC Post Explaining How Normies See Kirk's Murder and Lefty's Behavior After Is NOT Good... for the Left

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:55 AM on September 15, 2025
Meme

When you spend as much time as we do talking about and covering politics, it's easy to forget that MOST people are 'normies.' In other words, most people aren't nearly as involved as those who do this for a living or spend a lot of time on social media. Grummz, who definitely is more on the normie side except for when it comes to SJW nonsense in the gaming world, put together a brilliant post about how other normies are seeing what has happened with Charlie Kirk's murder and the Left's response to it.

Not that our pals on the Left will pay attention to what he has to say at all.

Post continues:

"Well, you see, he was evil!" they cry gleefully, eyes feral.

The normie just stares at the screen. A clean cut guy with a microphone is bleeding out horrifically. It reminds them of the scared young blonde they saw bleeding out on the subway just a few days ago. A question forms.

"What did he do that made him evil?" they ask.

"He SAID things!" they scream back, a bit of spittle flying from their mouths.

"So you are happy they murdered him....for talking?"

"YESSSS!!!! You get it now!" claps their kids' teacher, their pilot, or their doctor.

The normie is horrified. Someone they trust their kids to, their health to, or their safety is acting like a foaming, raging lunatic who wants people dead because they said something they didn't like.

Do you realize how this comes across?

We're not entirely sure they do realize how this comes across. Or they don't care.

Probably a mix of both.

This. Yes. We don't remember many 'fascists' handing people who hated them a microphone and offering to let them share their ideas. We don't remember many 'fascists' who prayed for people who hated them.

Ultimately, what it boils down to is the Left thinks anyone who disagrees with them is a fascist and therefore dangerous. That's why you see them not only excusing the murder, but celebrating it.

That, and they're just evil freaking people.

HAAAAA. We feel seen.

Precisely, the Left has smeared Charlie with lies and misconceptions so they can vilify him and pretend to be oppressed ... by a guy who handed them a microphone and welcomed them to debate ideas with him.

They're not the brightest crayons in the box. 

