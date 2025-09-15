EPIC Post Explaining How Normies See Kirk's Murder and Lefty's Behavior After Is NOT Good... for the Left

When you spend as much time as we do talking about and covering politics, it's easy to forget that MOST people are 'normies.' In other words, most people aren't nearly as involved as those who do this for a living or spend a lot of time on social media. Grummz, who definitely is more on the normie side except for when it comes to SJW nonsense in the gaming world, put together a brilliant post about how other normies are seeing what has happened with Charlie Kirk's murder and the Left's response to it.

Advertisement

Not that our pals on the Left will pay attention to what he has to say at all.

The Left just blew all their trust.



Normies see a nice guy doing a simple debate, not a political speech, not leading a rally or a riot, getting gunned down in 4k.



Then they see a bunch of people, even their friends, cheer and clap and dance. They ask why.



"Well, you see, he… — Grummz (@Grummz) September 14, 2025

Post continues:

"Well, you see, he was evil!" they cry gleefully, eyes feral. The normie just stares at the screen. A clean cut guy with a microphone is bleeding out horrifically. It reminds them of the scared young blonde they saw bleeding out on the subway just a few days ago. A question forms. "What did he do that made him evil?" they ask. "He SAID things!" they scream back, a bit of spittle flying from their mouths. "So you are happy they murdered him....for talking?" "YESSSS!!!! You get it now!" claps their kids' teacher, their pilot, or their doctor. The normie is horrified. Someone they trust their kids to, their health to, or their safety is acting like a foaming, raging lunatic who wants people dead because they said something they didn't like. Do you realize how this comes across?

We're not entirely sure they do realize how this comes across. Or they don't care.

Probably a mix of both.

He wasn't even killed for what he said. He was killed for what they imagined he'd said.



The process used against Kirk was an outgrowth of their 'cancel culture'. They needed to use their tool against him, so they made up things about him. — Peter Orem (@PeterMOrem) September 14, 2025

This. Yes. We don't remember many 'fascists' handing people who hated them a microphone and offering to let them share their ideas. We don't remember many 'fascists' who prayed for people who hated them.

Ultimately, what it boils down to is the Left thinks anyone who disagrees with them is a fascist and therefore dangerous. That's why you see them not only excusing the murder, but celebrating it.

That, and they're just evil freaking people.

Those of us who haven't trusted the Left for decades: pic.twitter.com/JkE026F5l0 — Marielle Redclaw (@MarieleRedclaw) September 14, 2025

HAAAAA. We feel seen.

I'd add in a part where the normie looks into what Charlie actually said, and realizes he's being lied to. — Perfunctory (@pfunkin1) September 14, 2025

Precisely, the Left has smeared Charlie with lies and misconceptions so they can vilify him and pretend to be oppressed ... by a guy who handed them a microphone and welcomed them to debate ideas with him.

Advertisement

They're not the brightest crayons in the box.

============================================================

Related:

'Even in Death, He's Helping Young People Figure Things Out': In Monday Morning Memory of Charlie Kirk

Lefty 'Psychologist' Smears Erika Kirk for Being ANGRY About Her Husband's Death and WOW, That Was DUMB

Of ALL the Vile Things We've Seen, What Peter Baker Said About Kirk's Murder PISSED Us Off the Most (Vid)

THIS! Reporter Getting Dropped in Real-Time Interviewing Tyler Robinson's Neighbor Is PRICELESS (Watch)

That One Time Back in 2020 When I Made Chesterfield County School Board Chair Dot Heffron Cry (It's True)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.