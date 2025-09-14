THIS! Reporter Getting Dropped in Real-Time Interviewing Tyler Robinson's Neighbor Is PRICELESS (Watch)

The mainstream media has gone from simply ignoring specific inconvenient details about stories to support the Left's agenda and narrative to flat-out denying reality when confronted with it. It was only a matter of time, we suppose.

They've learned nothing, even with a drop in viewers and readership. Not one single thing. Even a broken clock gets it right twice a day ...

You can tell just by watching this reporter talking to Tyler Robinson's neighbor about whether or not he and his trans roommate were a couple. The reporter knows his relationship with the trans woman (man? This always confuses us) is not good for their preferred agenda, which is painting Robinson as some alt-right, whackjob, white nationalist, Fuentes fan.

It does not go well ... for the reporter.

Watch:

This exchange is something. It’s a neighbor explaining how he knew the Kirk shooter and the trans guy were a couple.



A reporter scoffs, asking how he could know that if he only saw them once.



“Random guys don’t hold hands, and definitely don’t kiss…”



pic.twitter.com/pAOF45pPsh — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 14, 2025

DUH.

But hey, nice try.

Tyler Robinson’s neighbor: I saw the shooter and his trans boyfriend holding hands and kissing.



Reporter: “But how do you know they were a couple?”



It’s a mystery. We may never know. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 14, 2025

In case you were wondering if you hated the media enough, the answer is no. No, you don't. Hey, we don't either; we're not sure it's possible.

