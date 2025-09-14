THIS! Reporter Getting Dropped in Real-Time Interviewing Tyler Robinson's Neighbor Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Of ALL the Vile Things We've Seen, What Peter Baker Said About Kirk's...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on September 14, 2025
Sarah D.

The mainstream media has gone from simply ignoring specific inconvenient details about stories to support the Left's agenda and narrative to flat-out denying reality when confronted with it. It was only a matter of time, we suppose.

They've learned nothing, even with a drop in viewers and readership. Not one single thing. Even a broken clock gets it right twice a day ... 

You can tell just by watching this reporter talking to Tyler Robinson's neighbor about whether or not he and his trans roommate were a couple. The reporter knows his relationship with the trans woman (man? This always confuses us) is not good for their preferred agenda, which is painting Robinson as some alt-right, whackjob, white nationalist, Fuentes fan.

It does not go well ... for the reporter.

Watch:

DUH.

But hey, nice try.

In case you were wondering if you hated the media enough, the answer is no. No, you don't. Hey, we don't either; we're not sure it's possible.

============================================================

