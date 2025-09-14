DAMNING Receipts (Including Social Accounts!) About Kirk's Assassin and His 'BF' Debunk Left's Narrative

Okay, full disclosure: there is a lot to unpack here, so we suggest you grab a snack and a drink. Note, while we can neither confirm nor deny everything included here in multiple threads, it all lines up with what we're learning about Tyler Robinson and his trans boyfriend, girlfriend, or whatever.

Honestly, this is what the mainstream media USED to do, before they became more interested in pushing a narrative and agenda than the actual story.

Take a look:

BREAKING: Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, was in a “romantic relationship” with a transgender partner, FBI sources tell FOX News.



More info on Lance Twiggs below.pic.twitter.com/I3erHpODa5 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 13, 2025

So much for that whole 'HE'S A GROYPER' nonsense.

Keep going.

Lance Twiggs changed his Steam name from "Lance" to "Luna" in December 2024.



He was also active in transgender reddit communities where he discussed hormones and transitioning.



Lance Twiggs' social media accounts:https://t.co/sGOwVeeLAthttps://t.co/nQyt5hpMQV… pic.twitter.com/QjJ0RHNSyD — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 13, 2025

Oof.

Charlie Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson's social media accounts:https://t.co/BCl2XyVD0V — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 14, 2025

Double oof.

I’ve found the social media accounts of Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson.



Please help me archive everything listed below and uncover any additional relevant content.



All links provided below.



H/T @MarcoPolo501c3 @GarrettZxcvi pic.twitter.com/48JWvoxH8K — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 13, 2025

Archiving is smart.

I've also found the social media accounts of Tyler Robinson's alleged transgender partner, Lance Twiggs.



Lance changed his Steam name from "Lance" to "Luna" in December 2024.



He was active in transgender reddit communities where he discussed hormones and transitioning.



Please… pic.twitter.com/5fuuyhxQ02 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 13, 2025

Post continues:

Please help me archive everything listed below and uncover any additional relevant content. All links provided below.

We know how much they love to delete social media for unhinged, dangerous Lefties.

Discord.

So much social media, you guys.

And now onto what we actually know at this point:

Here is a thread of what is known, so far, about the Charlie Kirk assassin 🧵@iammissjinxed @PigWar62030 — Sippi Cup (@sippicup2) September 13, 2025

Still reading? Good.

No previous charges

Registered to vote as "Unaffiliated" but is listed as "inactive" and did not vote in any general election — Sippi Cup (@sippicup2) September 13, 2025

Crazy.

There is a Donor Record under the same name but different age (so not the same person) https://t.co/Ak3ugkaVMQ — Sippi Cup (@sippicup2) September 13, 2025

So no, he did not donate to Republicans.

The picture of him in a Trump shirt is a product of Photoshop https://t.co/SRWkSEi8FV — Sippi Cup (@sippicup2) September 13, 2025

How desperate does someone have to be to Photoshop something like this? You know what, don't answer that.

He had a family member that also did not like Charliehttps://t.co/7UFysFXwM4 pic.twitter.com/6Zy3UydivS — Sippi Cup (@sippicup2) September 13, 2025

So much for the claim that HIS FAMILY WAS ALL MAGAAAAAA!

Bullet Casing Engravings explained by Grokhttps://t.co/mumLz0eJ6N — Sippi Cup (@sippicup2) September 13, 2025

Did we mention this is crazy?

His father was not a former Sheriff's deputy https://t.co/LTioaCwofV — Sippi Cup (@sippicup2) September 13, 2025

Ok, we did not know that.

How he was caught

1. Father recognized him from the photos

2. Father confronted Tyler and Tyler confessed

3. Conflicting Reports maybe (could just be a different way of saying the same thing)

3A. Father convinced him to talk to a youth pastor that works with the sheriff’s… — Sippi Cup (@sippicup2) September 13, 2025

Post continues:

3A. Father convinced him to talk to a youth pastor that works with the sheriff’s department and the U.S. Marshals where he confessed and was taken into custody. (source: Anonymous CNN Law Enforcement Official) 3B. A family member reached out to a family friend (possibly the youth pastor?) who contacted authorities (source: Gov. Cox)

Just gets sadder and sadder.

Discord did not find that Discord was used to plan anything, but that conflicts with reports.https://t.co/gGLMfv80JG pic.twitter.com/fmwE9RsNKV — Sippi Cup (@sippicup2) September 13, 2025

Hrm.

Wow.

Killer was allegedly in relationship with a trans individual https://t.co/GY9nxWUQEG — Sippi Cup (@sippicup2) September 13, 2025

That's become pretty clear.

the hobbits @krassenstein and @EdKrassen followed the alleged boyfriend for some reason 🤷‍♂️https://t.co/4wAqnAp0Uh — Sippi Cup (@sippicup2) September 13, 2025

Hobbits.

Heh.

And as Twitchy readers know, Ed claims they followed the account after they found out about it, which ... doesn't exactly make things better, but whatever.

Crazy stuff, you guys.

