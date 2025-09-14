Of ALL the Vile Things We've Seen, What Peter Baker Said About Kirk's...
DAMNING Receipts (Including Social Accounts!) About Kirk's Assassin and His 'BF' Debunk Left's Narrative

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on September 14, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Okay, full disclosure: there is a lot to unpack here, so we suggest you grab a snack and a drink. Note, while we can neither confirm nor deny everything included here in multiple threads, it all lines up with what we're learning about Tyler Robinson and his trans boyfriend, girlfriend, or whatever.

Honestly, this is what the mainstream media USED to do, before they became more interested in pushing a narrative and agenda than the actual story.

Take a look:

So much for that whole 'HE'S A GROYPER' nonsense.

Keep going.

Oof.

Double oof.

Archiving is smart.

Post continues:

Please help me archive everything listed below and uncover any additional relevant content.  

All links provided below.

We know how much they love to delete social media for unhinged, dangerous Lefties.

Discord.

So much social media, you guys.

And now onto what we actually know at this point:

Still reading? Good.

Crazy.

So no, he did not donate to Republicans.

How desperate does someone have to be to Photoshop something like this? You know what, don't answer that.

So much for the claim that HIS FAMILY WAS ALL MAGAAAAAA!

Did we mention this is crazy?

Ok, we did not know that.

Post continues:

3A. Father convinced him to talk to a youth pastor that works with the sheriff’s department and the U.S. Marshals where he confessed and was taken into custody. (source: Anonymous CNN Law Enforcement Official)

3B. A family member reached out to a family friend (possibly the youth pastor?) who contacted authorities (source: Gov. Cox)

Just gets sadder and sadder. 

Hrm.

Wow.

That's become pretty clear.

Hobbits.

Heh.

And as Twitchy readers know, Ed claims they followed the account after they found out about it, which ... doesn't exactly make things better, but whatever.

Crazy stuff, you guys.

