Ed Krassentein's Excuse for WHY They Follow Charlie Kirk Assassin's Trans Boyfriend Makes Things CREEPIER

Last night, the news broke that Brian and Ed Krassenstein were following the alleged trans boyfriend of Charlie Kirk's assassin on TikTok.

Which seems odd, you know?

Look what we have here… @krassenstein and @EdKrassen follow the alleged boyfriend of Charlie Kirk’s ass-ssin on TikTok.



Credit @RuthlessOutlawX with the find@sippicup2 pic.twitter.com/vKNlSiSWUc — MissJinxed (@iammissjinxed) September 13, 2025

Plenty of people were wondering why they'd do this, because even if you were covering for 'news' or what have you, following the account could be problematic during an investigation. Just sayin'. People might get the wrong idea about the follow.

Case in point.

Why would they follow this account? Their following count is pretty low. 👀



For those questioning the validity, the account is public.



Credit: @RuthlessOutlawX pic.twitter.com/nZ0VuZBOyq — MissJinxed (@iammissjinxed) September 13, 2025

Ed Krassenstein responded ...

Are people stupid? We literally followed him earlier today so we could keep up with his posts if he makes them. You people are sick. https://t.co/qspOZsMWUH — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 14, 2025

Okay. Maybe? That still feels weird, you know?

The fact that you would follow the boyfriend of an assassin is sick. — Kristopher J. Anderson 🇺🇸 (@MrAndersonTexas) September 14, 2025

Definitely on the creepy side.

We have the records. — jda (@DavidAd10514168) September 14, 2025

Ruh-roh. Does that mean they know the Krassensteins were following the boyfriend (girlfriend? This trans stuff is confusing) before all of this happened? *adjusts tinfoil hat*

So, you're saying that you knew the shooter was a troon before it got leaked to the media, and that you just happened to wait to tell your followers this, until afterwards, when you got caught? That doesn't pass the sniff test. — Florida BC (@bangormet) September 14, 2025

It seems that most people don't believe what the Krassensteins are selling here.

We're SHOCKED because they are usually so reliable and trustworthy.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HAAAAAAAAAAA.

Perhaps if they hadn't spent years promoting questionable info, manipulating the algorithm, and pushing nonsense for engagement, people wouldn't question their motives.

