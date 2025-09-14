DAMNING Receipts (Including Social Accounts!) About Kirk's Assassin and His 'BF' Debunk Le...
VIP
Charlie Kirk Vigil in New York Mirrors Events of Mourning and Celebration Across...
Still Riding a TDS Wave, Chuck Todd Says It’s Time for Grace in...
Jemele Hill Refuses to Engage with Real Charlie Kirk, Instead Chooses to Bash...
The Hate Hour: Don Lemon Munches on Popcorn as He Watches His Podcast...
Canadian Minister of Families Tries to Walk Back Defamation of Charlie Kirk
VIP
Massive Crowd Turns Out With Flags for 'Unite the Kingdoms' Protest in London,...
A-Dumb's Wishcasting Woes: Kinzinger's 'Leftist Radical' Flop on Charlie Kirk's Shooting D...
David Hogg Leaves Instructions for When He's Assassinated by a Right-Winger
Hakeem Jeffries Has Lost His Mind: Chicago Crime Control Claim Sparks Outrage and...
Dallas Motel Manager Beheaded by Illegal Alien Over Broken Washing Machine
Eric Swalwell: It Doesn't Matter That Charlie Kirk's Killer Was a Straight White...
NYT, ABC News Report That President Trump Has Escalated Attacks on His Political...
NYT Publishes What Streamer Who Was to Debate Charlie Kirk 'Would Have Said'

Ed Krassentein's Excuse for WHY They Follow Charlie Kirk Assassin's Trans Boyfriend Makes Things CREEPIER

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on September 14, 2025
ImgFlip

Last night, the news broke that Brian and Ed Krassenstein were following the alleged trans boyfriend of Charlie Kirk's assassin on TikTok.

Which seems odd, you know?

Advertisement

Plenty of people were wondering why they'd do this, because even if you were covering for 'news' or what have you, following the account could be problematic during an investigation. Just sayin'. People might get the wrong idea about the follow.

Case in point.

Ed Krassenstein responded ... 

Okay. Maybe? That still feels weird, you know?

Definitely on the creepy side.

Ruh-roh. Does that mean they know the Krassensteins were following the boyfriend (girlfriend? This trans stuff is confusing) before all of this happened? *adjusts tinfoil hat*

Recommended

Canadian Minister of Families Tries to Walk Back Defamation of Charlie Kirk
Brett T.
Advertisement

It seems that most people don't believe what the Krassensteins are selling here.

We're SHOCKED because they are usually so reliable and trustworthy.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HAAAAAAAAAAA.

Perhaps if they hadn't spent years promoting questionable info, manipulating the algorithm, and pushing nonsense for engagement, people wouldn't question their motives.

============================================================ 

Related:

Seb Gorka Reminds ALL of X Just How Hateful, Divisive and DANGEROUS Biden's Rhetoric REALLY Was (Pics)

T-FREAKING-K. O! Matt Walsh Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ron Filipkowski for Painting Kirk Gunman as Republican

YouTube TOOL David Pakman Tries Shaming MAGA for Not 'Turning Down the Temp' and WOWZA, That Was Stupid

Stephen King Apologizes for Lying About Charlie Kirk but It's Guy Benson's RESPONSE That's Truly POWERFUL

'Hey Fascist! CATCH!' Utah Governor Shares Damning Deets About Kirk's Assassin and MORE About the Bullets

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE TIKTOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Canadian Minister of Families Tries to Walk Back Defamation of Charlie Kirk
Brett T.
Jemele Hill Refuses to Engage with Real Charlie Kirk, Instead Chooses to Bash the Fake 'Kirk' In Her Head
Warren Squire
Still Riding a TDS Wave, Chuck Todd Says It’s Time for Grace in the Wake of Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
Warren Squire
DAMNING Receipts (Including Social Accounts!) About Kirk's Assassin and His 'BF' Debunk Left's Narrative
Sam J.
A-Dumb's Wishcasting Woes: Kinzinger's 'Leftist Radical' Flop on Charlie Kirk's Shooting Death
justmindy
David Hogg Leaves Instructions for When He's Assassinated by a Right-Winger
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Canadian Minister of Families Tries to Walk Back Defamation of Charlie Kirk Brett T.
Advertisement