Seb Gorka Reminds ALL of X Just How Hateful, Divisive and DANGEROUS Biden's Rhetoric REALLY Was (Pics)

While the Left scrambles to find a way to blame their hate-filled, even violent rhetoric on MAGA and ultimately on Trump, Seb Gorka was good enough to pull a bunch of Biden's posts showing just how violent, hateful, divisive, and even dangerous his social media was.

Look, we all know it wasn't Joe writing these things, but the people in charge of his presidency? They were.

Check out Seb's receipts.

Didn’t they tell us words matter? pic.twitter.com/BdDdN6CRTp — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) September 12, 2025

Man oh man, nobody was as good at hating Americans who didn't vote for him like Joe Biden. Or, you know, whoever was running his administration.

And yes, they claim words don't matter unless it's Trump's words, and then even if he didn't say those words they claim he said they still run with them - there are still idiots out there who believe he said neo-Nazis were very fine people.

I still remember this setup to villainize us. pic.twitter.com/Q6GOF5K5JH — Malietoa Elryth 🇺🇲 (@Hamotex) September 12, 2025

It was all about putting on a show.

Democrats have passed the point of no return. They are not a political party they are a criminal threat. pic.twitter.com/W2vRjmnkkt — Rapidsloth (@Rapidsloth_) September 12, 2025

Weird. That was probably auto pen. — Kathy Fannon 🌸 (@kathyfannon) September 12, 2025

We see what she did there.

And even though we're pretty sure she was only kidding ... she's probably right.

