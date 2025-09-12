T-FREAKING-K. O! Matt Walsh Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ron Filipkowski for Painting Kirk...
MSNBC Unable to Spot a 'Theme' in Writing on Charlie Kirk Shooter's Bullet...
Benny Johnson ERUPTS As Chris Cuomo Tries to Lump Charlie Kirk Into the...
YouTube TOOL David Pakman Tries Shaming MAGA for Not 'Turning Down the Temp'...
VIP
Here's a Detail About the Firearm Used to Shoot Charlie Kirk the 'We...
Stephen King Apologizes for Lying About Charlie Kirk but It's Guy Benson's RESPONSE...
'Hey Fascist! CATCH!' Utah Governor Shares Damning Deets About Kirk's Assassin and MORE...
NY Times' Issues a Doozy of a 'Correction' to Their Charlie Kirk Story...
Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect in Custody- 'We Have Him'; UPDATE: Suspect Is Tyler...
EYE-OPENING: Man Who Asked Charlie Kirk the Trans Question Right Before He Was...
X BLASTS Julia Ioffe for Trying to Play 'Antifascist' Word Games ... and...
VIP
No, Brian Stelter, We Will Not 'Lower the Temperature' That YOU Raised, You...
VIP
A Turning Point
VIP
The People Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death Have (or Had) Jobs, and It's Scary

Seb Gorka Reminds ALL of X Just How Hateful, Divisive and DANGEROUS Biden's Rhetoric REALLY Was (Pics)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:52 PM on September 12, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

While the Left scrambles to find a way to blame their hate-filled, even violent rhetoric on MAGA and ultimately on Trump, Seb Gorka was good enough to pull a bunch of Biden's posts showing just how violent, hateful, divisive, and even dangerous his social media was.

Advertisement

Look, we all know it wasn't Joe writing these things, but the people in charge of his presidency? They were.

Check out Seb's receipts.

Aww, good times.

Man oh man, nobody was as good at hating Americans who didn't vote for him like Joe Biden. Or, you know, whoever was running his administration.

And yes, they claim words don't matter unless it's Trump's words, and then even if he didn't say those words they claim he said they still run with them - there are still idiots out there who believe he said neo-Nazis were very fine people.

Absolutely.

It was all about putting on a show. 

*cough cough*

Recommended

Benny Johnson ERUPTS as Chris Cuomo Tries to Lump Charlie Kirk into the Hate-Profit Crowd
Warren Squire
Advertisement

HAAAAAA

We see what she did there.

And even though we're pretty sure she was only kidding ... she's probably right.

============================================================

Related:

T-FREAKING-K. O! Matt Walsh Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ron Filipkowski for Painting Kirk Gunman as Republican

YouTube TOOL David Pakman Tries Shaming MAGA for Not 'Turning Down the Temp' and WOWZA, That Was Stupid

Stephen King Apologizes for Lying About Charlie Kirk but It's Guy Benson's RESPONSE That's Truly POWERFUL

'Hey Fascist! CATCH!' Utah Governor Shares Damning Deets About Kirk's Assassin and MORE About the Bullets

EYE-OPENING: Man Who Asked Charlie Kirk the Trans Question Right Before He Was Shot Speaks Out (Watch)

============================================================

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK DOMESTIC TERRORISM FREE SPEECH GUN VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Benny Johnson ERUPTS as Chris Cuomo Tries to Lump Charlie Kirk into the Hate-Profit Crowd
Warren Squire
T-FREAKING-K. O! Matt Walsh Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ron Filipkowski for Painting Kirk Gunman as Republican
Sam J.
YouTube TOOL David Pakman Tries Shaming MAGA for Not 'Turning Down the Temp' and WOWZA, That Was Stupid
Sam J.
MSNBC Unable to Spot a 'Theme' In Writing on Charlie Kirk Shooter's Bullet Casings
Doug P.
Stephen King Apologizes for Lying About Charlie Kirk but It's Guy Benson's RESPONSE That's Truly POWERFUL
Sam J.
'Hey Fascist! CATCH!' Utah Governor Shares Damning Deets About Kirk's Assassin and MORE About the Bullets
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Benny Johnson ERUPTS as Chris Cuomo Tries to Lump Charlie Kirk into the Hate-Profit Crowd Warren Squire
Advertisement