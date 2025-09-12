EYE-OPENING: Man Who Asked Charlie Kirk the Trans Question Right Before He Was Shot Speaks Out (Watch)

Many people have wondered about the person who asked Charlie Kirk the last question before he was shot and killed on Wednesday. Welp, the man has finally decided to break his silence and you guys, this is something else.

Do we think this could be an act because he doesn't want to be in any way connected to what happened? Sure.

But there genuinely seems to be remorse here.

Almost as if he's had a real wake-up call, especially since he was there to point out how peaceful the Left was.

The man who asked Charlie Kirk the tr*nsgender question before he was shot breaks his silence.



“The point I was trying to make is how peaceful the left was (long pause) right before he got shot.” pic.twitter.com/NkF6yqsr6B — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 11, 2025

Guess he figured out the hard way how NOT PEACEFUL the Left really is.

Mostly peaceful Left https://t.co/A1fIYrvUJw — Free Speech USA (@Free_Speech_1A) September 12, 2025

Somebody send him links of all the people celebrating Charlie's death.



Maybe he'll start to realize he's on the wrong side. — John Ringo SF Author (@Jringo1508) September 12, 2025

Peaceful? When? For 5 minutes waiting for Charlie Kirk to begin talking? 🙄 — 🃏👩🏻‍💻🐊🤡🇺🇸 (@Allygeighter) September 12, 2025

Let's hope he's figured it out because the Right has paid a terrible price for his being educated about the reality of his party.

