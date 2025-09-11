BlueSky Erupts in Calls for MORE VIOLENCE Against Right-Wingers Like Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, and More

After Charlie Kirk was assassinated in front of the world, the outpouring of love, compassion, tolerance, and kindness EXPLODED from the feelings crowd over on Leftist Utopia, BlueSky. They were front and center, praying for Kirk and his family and condemning the act of violence.

Advertisement

Yeah, yeah, you know we're kidding. In fact, you probably don't even need to see the screenshots to know how gross and awful it's been on the supposedly more tolerant platform than X.

URGENT. FYI.



After Charlie Kirk, on the sky app there are people asking for the next person to be targeted. These include JK Rowling, Matt Walsh, Trump, Ben Shapiro, Libs of TikTok, Elon Musk, and Andy Ngo.



I took as many screenshots as I could. pic.twitter.com/CnZmmJAjvh — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) September 11, 2025

Not only are they rejoicing in a horrific murder, but they are begging for more people they disagree with to be assassinated.

But you know, it's the Right that's violent and dangerous, don't you know.

They want us all dead.



For speaking up.



For saying something.



Free speech is being killed and we have to stand up for it, no one else will.



It’s you. It’s me.



No one is coming to save us.



Use your voice, stop being silent. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 11, 2025

What he said.

Despicable.

I stumbled on some here too: pic.twitter.com/B7nTHtTM7W — Jayn, Doodles & Co. (@jaynlab) September 11, 2025

And yes, X is a cesspool of hate as well.

I feel like the bottom just fell out of my stomach.



Stay safe, everyone, I fear things are going to keep escalating. They have no limiting factor. — Serena (@Serena_Partrick) September 11, 2025

No limiting factor.

No moral code.

They believe their hatred is righteous and deserved, and if they hurt us, it's for the greater good. That being said, we must NOT allow them to silence us; Charlie would not want that.

#Forward

============================================================

Related:

BREAKING: FBI Releases Pics of 'Person of Interest' Connected to Charlie Kirk Assassination

Yes, It's Real: The New York Times Sinks to Shameful, All-Time Low with Charlie Kirk's Obituary

BREAKING: FBI Retrieved High-Powered Bolt-Action Rifle in Woods Where Gunman Fled (Engraved Bullets?)

Barack 'Bring a Gun' Obama Claims We Don't Yet Know Motive in Charlie Kirk Murder and WOW, That Was Dumb

Greg Gutfeld's EPIC F-Bomb Filled Rant About Charlie Kirk's Murder Is What the Right NEEDS to Hear (Vid)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.