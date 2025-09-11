BlueSky Erupts in Calls for MORE VIOLENCE Against Right-Wingers Like Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, and More

CNN Spotted Being VERY Careful In Report About What Might Have Been Etched...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on September 11, 2025
Bluesky

After Charlie Kirk was assassinated in front of the world, the outpouring of love, compassion, tolerance, and kindness EXPLODED from the feelings crowd over on Leftist Utopia, BlueSky. They were front and center, praying for Kirk and his family and condemning the act of violence.

Yeah, yeah, you know we're kidding. In fact, you probably don't even need to see the screenshots to know how gross and awful it's been on the supposedly more tolerant platform than X.

Not only are they rejoicing in a horrific murder, but they are begging for more people they disagree with to be assassinated.

But you know, it's the Right that's violent and dangerous, don't you know.

What he said.

And yes, X is a cesspool of hate as well.

CNN Spotted Being VERY Careful In Report About What Might Have Been Etched on Shooter's Bullet Casings
Doug P.
No limiting factor.

No moral code.

They believe their hatred is righteous and deserved, and if they hurt us, it's for the greater good. That being said, we must NOT allow them to silence us; Charlie would not want that. 

#Forward

