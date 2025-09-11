BREAKING: FBI Retrieved High-Powered Bolt-Action Rifle in Woods Where Gunman Fled (Engrave...
Dem Rep. Dan Goldman Says Trump Needs to Speak Out Against 'Dangerous' Rhetoric...
Greg Gutfeld's EPIC F-Bomb Filled Rant About Charlie Kirk's Murder Is What the...
Journalisming! ABC News Leaves Out Some Pretty Important Details About Charlie Kirk's Kill...
TMZ Frantically Spins After They're Caught LAUGHING About Charlie Kirk's Death and HELLO...
J.K. Rowling BLASTS Kier Starmer's Call For 'Open and Free Debate' After Charlie...
UPDATED: Middle Tennessee State Uni Official’s Social Media Posts Spark Outrage in Wake...
Jen Psaki’s Hypocrisy on Display: Slamming Trump’s Rhetoric While Ignoring Her Own Divisiv...
Hakeem Jeffries Seemingly Calls for ‘Knife Control’ in Wake of Iryna Zarutska’s Train...
VIP
Man of Faith: Charlie Kirk Tells Interviewer What He Most Wanted to Be...
Dem Zohran Mamdani Shamelessly Exploits Charlie Kirk’s Assassination to Push for Gun Contr...
Wajahat Ali Joins the Disgraceful Behavior of Left-Wing Twitter/X
VIP
Shout Out to Chris Pratt for Sending Prayers for Charlie Kirk
BREAKING: MSNBC’s Matthew Dowd Fired After Suggesting Charlie Kirk Shot in Celebration by...

Barack 'Bring a Gun' Obama Claims We Don't Yet Know Motive in Charlie Kirk Murder and WOW, That Was Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on September 11, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Barack Obama took it upon himself to make a statement about Charlie Kirk's murder.

And as you'd expect, it's a hot mess of passive-aggressive, divisive, political garbage.

Advertisement

The guy will never change.

Take a look:

The first thing he writes is a lie.

We know damn-well what this person's motive was, and so does Barry. Watching people dunk on Obama over and over again feels like old times. 

This.

Gosh, while we're certainly not experts, it sure as heck seems like we all know the motive already, Barry. 

Recommended

BREAKING: FBI Retrieved High-Powered Bolt-Action Rifle in Woods Where Gunman Fled (Engraved Bullets?)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yup, Barry, we know the motive.

And you're not gonna like it.

============================================================

Related:

Greg Gutfeld's EPIC F-Bomb Filled Rant About Charlie Kirk's Murder Is What the Right NEEDS to Hear (Vid)

TMZ Frantically Spins After They're Caught LAUGHING About Charlie Kirk's Death and HELLO BACKFIRE (Watch)

'You OWN This!' Chaos ERUPTS on House Floor When Democrats Show Their True Colors on Charlie Kirk (Watch)

UPDATE: Charlie Kirk Has Passed Away at the Age of 31 After Being Shot at College Event

Brit Hume DROPS Dems' EQUITY (and Woke) With Actual Stats on Which Demographic Commits the MOST Homicides

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: FBI Retrieved High-Powered Bolt-Action Rifle in Woods Where Gunman Fled (Engraved Bullets?)
Sam J.
UPDATED: Middle Tennessee State Uni Official’s Social Media Posts Spark Outrage in Wake of Kirk Murder
justmindy
Greg Gutfeld's EPIC F-Bomb Filled Rant About Charlie Kirk's Murder Is What the Right NEEDS to Hear (Vid)
Sam J.
TMZ Frantically Spins After They're Caught LAUGHING About Charlie Kirk's Death and HELLO BACKFIRE (Watch)
Sam J.
J.K. Rowling BLASTS Kier Starmer's Call For 'Open and Free Debate' After Charlie Kirk's Murder
Grateful Calvin
Journalisming! ABC News Leaves Out Some Pretty Important Details About Charlie Kirk's Killing
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: FBI Retrieved High-Powered Bolt-Action Rifle in Woods Where Gunman Fled (Engraved Bullets?) Sam J.
Advertisement