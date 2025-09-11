Barack 'Bring a Gun' Obama Claims We Don't Yet Know Motive in Charlie Kirk Murder and WOW, That Was Dumb

Barack Obama took it upon himself to make a statement about Charlie Kirk's murder.

And as you'd expect, it's a hot mess of passive-aggressive, divisive, political garbage.

The guy will never change.

Take a look:

We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy. Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie’s family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 10, 2025

The first thing he writes is a lie.

We know damn-well what this person's motive was, and so does Barry. Watching people dunk on Obama over and over again feels like old times.

“We don’t yet know what motivated the person”



You had a guy arrested for his politically protected speech. Charlie Kirk was assassinated for the same reason. https://t.co/EGL9EeuZGE pic.twitter.com/Akb1EXLiU6 — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) September 11, 2025

This.

Be sure to wash the blood off your hands before you do. https://t.co/B0WIaufjKN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 11, 2025

Your political career started in the living room of unrepentant left-wing terrorists. Sit this one out, Barry. https://t.co/inY5bGZoXO — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) September 11, 2025

The man who was mentored by the Weather Underground crew wants you to believe he has a problem with political violence. Give me a break. https://t.co/peoCZ5uLy8 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) September 11, 2025

Gosh, while we're certainly not experts, it sure as heck seems like we all know the motive already, Barry.

Obama launched his career working with Bill Ayers, an unrepentant domestic terrorist.



He knew what motivated Ayers, and he was not troubled by it. He was at ease with left-wing violence and he's been constantly forgiven for his association with it. https://t.co/C2KdgnrpFJ — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 10, 2025

Counterpoint: We know exactly what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk https://t.co/cRiQOluGF1 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 11, 2025

From the man who started all of the divisiveness and balkanization of the country. Zero introspection, humility, or accountability. https://t.co/dkh39DOapS — Drive for Show (@Drive_For_Show) September 10, 2025

Yup, Barry, we know the motive.

And you're not gonna like it.

