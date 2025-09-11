BREAKING: FBI Retrieved High-Powered Bolt-Action Rifle in Woods Where Gunman Fled (Engrave...
Man of Faith: Charlie Kirk Tells Interviewer What He Most Wanted to Be...
Dem Zohran Mamdani Shamelessly Exploits Charlie Kirk’s Assassination to Push for Gun Contr...
Wajahat Ali Joins the Disgraceful Behavior of Left-Wing Twitter/X
Shout Out to Chris Pratt for Sending Prayers for Charlie Kirk
Greg Gutfeld's EPIC F-Bomb Filled Rant About Charlie Kirk's Murder Is What the Right NEEDS to Hear (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:50 AM on September 11, 2025
Twitchy

Greg Gutfeld often has a way of reacting to situations that Americans can relate to. Not scripted, not planned, just a REAL and sincere response to events in our lives. Charlie Kirk's murder is no exception to the rule as Gutfeld went OFF, going so far to drop an f-bomb on live TV.

And we are here for it.

Watch:

If whoever did this thought they would somehow shut the Right down, stop young people from talking, debating, and listening to each other without fighting, they were wrong. It's a lot like whoever did this (and we still don't know who, which is in and of itself terrifying) woke us all up.

This is a reckoning.

Nice and polite is done.

Being the adult in the room is done.

Bingo.

We also LOVE that they didn't bleep him out.

He called down the thunder for all of us in that moment.

