Brit Hume DROPS Dems' EQUITY (and Woke) With Actual Stats on Which Demographic Commits the MOST Homicides

As the country reels from watching the horrific footage of monster Decarlos Brown murdering Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska while mumbling to himself about how he got that white girl, people are once again trying to have an honest discussion about violent crime in our country.

Advertisement

Whether our pals on the Left like it or not.

Brit Hume with some harsh truths and realities about a certain demographic that commits over half the homicides in our country.

Quote: "Black men commit a huge amount of violent crime in the United States. Every statistic confirms this fact....

Put another way, black men, who make up about one-fourteenth of the American population, commit over half of the homicides." https://t.co/oDFIFWEeYK — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 9, 2025

From Alex Berenson's Substack:

Black men commit a huge amount of violent crime in the United States. Every statistic confirms this fact. Black people made up almost 47,000 of the 81,000 murder suspects whose race was known to police in the last five years, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Most of those killers are men. Put another way, black men, who make up about one-fourteenth of the American population, commit over half of the homicides. In some cities, the disparities are so stunning as to nearly defy belief. St. Louis has about the same number of black and white people, about 130,000, along with 40,000 Asians and Latinos. So far this year, St. Louis police have identified 83 murder suspects. None are Asian or Latino. Three are white. The other 80 are black, 73 men and seven women.

But you know, we're not supposed to talk about this because it's racist or something. We would challenge any Democrat, Lefty, Socialist, or Progressive at this point and ask them if they understand that our ability to NOT talk about this very real situation in our country is only making it worse.

They are also murdered at alarming rates. 6% of the population making up 27% of all homicides per 2023 numbers. No civilized country should allow either. We must address crime in cities. — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) September 9, 2025

And yet even @alexberenson in his substack is embarrassed by these stats. I understand why. They ARE embarrassing. But if we don't acknowledge the problem, we are never going to solve it. — Dave Rogers (@iahphx) September 9, 2025

So, one-fourteenth doing over half the homicides somehow equals white supremacy? — standfirm (@dew49145) September 9, 2025

According to Democrats, yes.

Hey man, don't look at us, we just work here.

============================================================

Related:

Poverty for Thee but NOT for AOC: AOC BUSTED Living Oligarch Life While Protesting Against the Oligarchy



Advertisement

It Is SO On! Liz Wheeler SHUTS Nina Turner Down Debating 'Brokenness of Families' and HOOBOY (Watch)

Her FACE! Tom Homan Not ABOUT to Let Mika Brzezinski Get Away With Anti-Trump BS in Brutal Back-and-Forth

If This Is WHY 14-Times-Arrested Decarlos Brown Jr. Was REALLY Free, Dems Have a Lot of 'Splainin' to Do

The New York Times STILL Lecturing People About How to Pronounce Kamala's Name Is Just SO Them

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.