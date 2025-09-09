AG Pam Bondi Says Decarlos Brown 'Will Never Again See the Light of...
Brit Hume DROPS Dems' EQUITY (and Woke) With Actual Stats on Which Demographic Commits the MOST Homicides

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:30 PM on September 09, 2025

As the country reels from watching the horrific footage of monster Decarlos Brown murdering Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska while mumbling to himself about how he got that white girl, people are once again trying to have an honest discussion about violent crime in our country.

Whether our pals on the Left like it or not.

Brit Hume with some harsh truths and realities about a certain demographic that commits over half the homicides in our country.

From Alex Berenson's Substack:

Black men commit a huge amount of violent crime in the United States.

Every statistic confirms this fact. Black people made up almost 47,000 of the 81,000 murder suspects whose race was known to police in the last five years, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.1 Most of those killers are men.

Put another way, black men, who make up about one-fourteenth of the American population, commit over half of the homicides.

In some cities, the disparities are so stunning as to nearly defy belief. St. Louis has about the same number of black and white people, about 130,000, along with 40,000 Asians and Latinos. So far this year, St. Louis police have identified 83 murder suspects. None are Asian or Latino. Three are white.

The other 80 are black, 73 men and seven women.

But you know, we're not supposed to talk about this because it's racist or something. We would challenge any Democrat, Lefty, Socialist, or Progressive at this point and ask them if they understand that our ability to NOT talk about this very real situation in our country is only making it worse.

According to Democrats, yes. 

Hey man, don't look at us, we just work here.

